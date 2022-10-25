ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Centre Daily

NFL Trade Deadline: Nine Deals We’d Like to See

When it comes to the trade deadline, good general managers are now like the eBay consumer who selects the “buy it now” option instead of waiting for the final moments of the auction. The old adage that deadlines spur action really applies only to contracts in the NFL now (because owners are some combination of stingy, distant and performative). The trade deadline, as it stands, has all but fizzled out.
Centre Daily

Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors

Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Troy Aikman Says Cowboys Should Trade for Wide Receiver

The Cowboys are in the heat of the playoff race, battling surprising Eagles and Giants teams at the top of a stacked NFC East. To keep pace, Troy Aikman—the former Cowboys Super Bowl-winning quarterback-turned-top broadcaster—says the team should add more offensive firepower. “You better have some offense in...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Report: Steelers Sign Nick Sciba to Replace Chris Boswell

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Nick Sciba to fill the place of an injured Chris Boswell for Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports. Boswell has been ruled out due to a groin injury. Sources tell All Steelers he could miss more than...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals

Ahead of Monday Night Football on Halloween, the Cleveland Browns have ruled out three key starters. Cornerback Denzel Ward, right guard Wyatt Teller, and tight end David Njoku will not give it a go this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. None of these come as a surprise with the off...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Texans Dameon Pierce Has Attention of Titans Coaches and Players

In an AFC South Division matchup this weekend the Houston Texans (1-5-1) face the Tennessee Titans (4-2) who currently lead the group. And while many may not give the Texans much of a shot at beating the Titans, they do have reason to be confident. Starting with rookie running back, Dameon Pierce.
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

New York Giants Mailbag: Kadarius Toney Trade, Receivers and More

View the original article to see embedded media. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
ALABAMA STATE
Centre Daily

Could Falcons RB Avery Williams Return to CB with Secondary Injuries?

Two-way football players are rare beyond the youth and high school football levels. Even in college, not many players will play on both sides of the ball, thanks to the 85-scholarship limit that keeps rosters full. So when people talk about an NFL player potentially playing both ways, it should...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Unfurls Bet $5, Win $200 Offer For Huge NFL Week 8

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. “Early bird gets the worm” is one of those annoying axioms for those of us who like to sleep in. But even we don’t mind getting up early if we can bet on the NFL at 8:30 a.m. Kansas time, and that is exactly what we would do when the NFL is playing games in Europe. That makes this week the perfect time to sign up and use the DraftKings Kansas promo code offer, which gives you a chance to win $200 worth of free bets by simply winning one $5 bet.
KANSAS STATE
Centre Daily

NFC East Week 8 Preview: Giants, Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders

View the original article to see embedded media. The NFC East is the best football division, with Dallas, New York, and Washington winning their matchups in Week 7. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a bye week, but they remain the only undefeated team in the league with a 6-0 record.
WASHINGTON STATE
Centre Daily

‘Swarm To The Ball’: Texans D Challenged by Titans Star Derrick Henry

Are embarrassing moments ahead for the Houston Texans' defense? Perhaps, if they don't devise a sound strategy against Tennessee Titans star runner Derrick Henry. Henry owns one of the most powerful stiff arms in the game, dominating defensive players with a jarring enough shove to launch them airborne before they skid across the turf.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Commanders vs. Colts GAMEDAY Preview: Backup QB Battle Brings High Stakes

The Washington Commanders are looking for their third straight win Sunday when they face the Indianapolis Colts on the road. Both teams are looking to get over .500 and they are looking to do so at the leadership of their backup quarterback. Commanders signal-caller Taylor Heinicke got his first start of the season last week, leading Washington to a come-from-behind 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Commanders | Week 8

If you're an Indianapolis Colts fan, then chances are you can't wait for this Sunday's game against the Washington Commands. Not because it's an attractive matchup — the teams have a combined record of 6-7-1 on the season — but because new starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be making his first career start for the Colts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Bears Facing Dak Prescott as He’s Heating Up

The Bears are unlikely to get the best the Dallas Cowboys have to offer because Ezekiel Elliott is doubtful for Sunday's game with a knee injury. They'll get something close to it because Tony Pollard is a good back, but even more than that they will be facing Dak Prescott.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

‘Robin to His Batman’: How Rams CB Troy Hill Complements Jalen Ramsey

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill is made for two things: the City of Angels, and teammate Jalen Ramsey. Born in Ohio, Hill played his high school ball in Ventura, California, some 70 miles from LA. After five hectic years at the University of Oregon, Hill went undrafted, ultimately signing with the Cincinnati Bengals.
LOS ANGELES, CA

