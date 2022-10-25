Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Centre Daily
NFL Trade Deadline: Nine Deals We’d Like to See
When it comes to the trade deadline, good general managers are now like the eBay consumer who selects the “buy it now” option instead of waiting for the final moments of the auction. The old adage that deadlines spur action really applies only to contracts in the NFL now (because owners are some combination of stingy, distant and performative). The trade deadline, as it stands, has all but fizzled out.
Centre Daily
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Centre Daily
Troy Aikman Says Cowboys Should Trade for Wide Receiver
The Cowboys are in the heat of the playoff race, battling surprising Eagles and Giants teams at the top of a stacked NFC East. To keep pace, Troy Aikman—the former Cowboys Super Bowl-winning quarterback-turned-top broadcaster—says the team should add more offensive firepower. “You better have some offense in...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Nation Reacts: ‘Sick’ Of Eagles’ Moves Like Robert Quinn Trade
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy offered an even-handed and humorous response to the trade by the division rival Philadelphia Eagles to bring pass-rusher Robert Quinn to their roster. "Mixed emotions,'' McCarthy said with a grin, meaning that on the one hand, Dallas won't have to see Quinn this Sunday against...
Centre Daily
Ja’Marr Chase Won’t Practice, Dealing With Soreness Ahead of Primetime Showdown
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won't practice on Thursday as he continues to battle through a hip injury. Head coach Zac Taylor called Chase "day-to-day" and said the star wide-out was sore. The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Monday night. Chase had eight...
Centre Daily
Report: Steelers Sign Nick Sciba to Replace Chris Boswell
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Nick Sciba to fill the place of an injured Chris Boswell for Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports. Boswell has been ruled out due to a groin injury. Sources tell All Steelers he could miss more than...
Centre Daily
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Ja’Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson and Eli Apple
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has officially been ruled out for Monday's game against the Browns, but won't be placed on injured reserve according to head coach Zac Taylor. Chase is dealing with a fractured hip and torn labrum. The team thinks there's at least a chance...
Centre Daily
Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals
Ahead of Monday Night Football on Halloween, the Cleveland Browns have ruled out three key starters. Cornerback Denzel Ward, right guard Wyatt Teller, and tight end David Njoku will not give it a go this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. None of these come as a surprise with the off...
Centre Daily
Texans Dameon Pierce Has Attention of Titans Coaches and Players
In an AFC South Division matchup this weekend the Houston Texans (1-5-1) face the Tennessee Titans (4-2) who currently lead the group. And while many may not give the Texans much of a shot at beating the Titans, they do have reason to be confident. Starting with rookie running back, Dameon Pierce.
Centre Daily
New York Giants Mailbag: Kadarius Toney Trade, Receivers and More
View the original article to see embedded media. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
Centre Daily
Could Falcons RB Avery Williams Return to CB with Secondary Injuries?
Two-way football players are rare beyond the youth and high school football levels. Even in college, not many players will play on both sides of the ball, thanks to the 85-scholarship limit that keeps rosters full. So when people talk about an NFL player potentially playing both ways, it should...
Centre Daily
Seahawks Rookie Coby Bryant ‘Just Getting Warmed Up,’ Says Coach Pete Carroll
Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Coby Bryant has probably not reached his full potential seven games into in his NFL career. And if that’s truly the case, opposing offenses will continue to have a ton to worry about, starting this Sunday when the Seahawks host the New York Giants (6-1) at Lumen Field.
Centre Daily
DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Unfurls Bet $5, Win $200 Offer For Huge NFL Week 8
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. “Early bird gets the worm” is one of those annoying axioms for those of us who like to sleep in. But even we don’t mind getting up early if we can bet on the NFL at 8:30 a.m. Kansas time, and that is exactly what we would do when the NFL is playing games in Europe. That makes this week the perfect time to sign up and use the DraftKings Kansas promo code offer, which gives you a chance to win $200 worth of free bets by simply winning one $5 bet.
Centre Daily
Jakobi Meyers: Mac Jones ‘Locked In’ at Patriots Practice; Bounce Back Game vs. Jets?
FOXBORO — As exciting as a quarterback controversy might be for the New England Patriots fan base, it puts the actual players involved and their teammates in a tough spot. Just ask Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers, who has had success with both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Meyers, an...
Centre Daily
NFC East Week 8 Preview: Giants, Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFC East is the best football division, with Dallas, New York, and Washington winning their matchups in Week 7. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a bye week, but they remain the only undefeated team in the league with a 6-0 record.
Centre Daily
‘Swarm To The Ball’: Texans D Challenged by Titans Star Derrick Henry
Are embarrassing moments ahead for the Houston Texans' defense? Perhaps, if they don't devise a sound strategy against Tennessee Titans star runner Derrick Henry. Henry owns one of the most powerful stiff arms in the game, dominating defensive players with a jarring enough shove to launch them airborne before they skid across the turf.
Centre Daily
Commanders vs. Colts GAMEDAY Preview: Backup QB Battle Brings High Stakes
The Washington Commanders are looking for their third straight win Sunday when they face the Indianapolis Colts on the road. Both teams are looking to get over .500 and they are looking to do so at the leadership of their backup quarterback. Commanders signal-caller Taylor Heinicke got his first start of the season last week, leading Washington to a come-from-behind 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Centre Daily
How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Commanders | Week 8
If you're an Indianapolis Colts fan, then chances are you can't wait for this Sunday's game against the Washington Commands. Not because it's an attractive matchup — the teams have a combined record of 6-7-1 on the season — but because new starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be making his first career start for the Colts.
Centre Daily
Bears Facing Dak Prescott as He’s Heating Up
The Bears are unlikely to get the best the Dallas Cowboys have to offer because Ezekiel Elliott is doubtful for Sunday's game with a knee injury. They'll get something close to it because Tony Pollard is a good back, but even more than that they will be facing Dak Prescott.
Centre Daily
‘Robin to His Batman’: How Rams CB Troy Hill Complements Jalen Ramsey
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill is made for two things: the City of Angels, and teammate Jalen Ramsey. Born in Ohio, Hill played his high school ball in Ventura, California, some 70 miles from LA. After five hectic years at the University of Oregon, Hill went undrafted, ultimately signing with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Comments / 0