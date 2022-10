Seven city entities have been awarded grants totaling $3.46 million under an economic development grant program from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The money is part of the state’s Community One Stop for Growth program, “a single application portal that provides a streamlined, collaborative review process of 12 state grant programs that fund economic development projects related to community capacity building, planning and zoning, site preparation, building construction and infrastructure.” 337 local projects were funded state-wide in 169 communities.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO