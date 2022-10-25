Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
PA makes changes to eligibility requirements for birth certificate requests
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is changing eligibility requirements for birth certificate requests. Each year, tens of thousands of requests are processed by the Department. As a result, it has decided to lower the age of eligibility for birth certificate requests from age 18 to 16.
Dem candidate for Florida Lt. Gov. says opponent's 'Latina card' should be 'revoked'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — Florida lieutenant governor hopeful Karla Hernández, who is running on Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s ticket, remarked that her opponent’s “Latina card” should be “revoked” for supporting Governor Ron DeSantis’s move to transport migrants to sanctuary cities.
PA Turnpike Commission working to crack down on late toll payers
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The Pennsylvania house and senate have passed a bill that will hold drivers more accountable for not paying their turnpike tolls. The turnpike estimates twenty five thousand vehicle registrations would be suspended if the bill passes. “What this measure does is it allow the Turnpike...
Pennsylvania couple reunited with lost dog after Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family who got into a car crash in Florence while on a family road trip was able to reunite with their runaway dog. They were driving from Pennsylvania to Charleston and as they were getting on the I-95 exit in Florence County they got into a really bad car crash.
Health experts weigh-in on Fetterman performance during debate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Ahead of Tuesday night’s Senate debate, a CBS News/YouGov poll found 54% of registered voters did not feel John Fetterman’s health was an important topic for candidates to talk about. However, following the debate, viewers turned to social media to discuss Fetterman’s performance and the aftermath of having a stroke.
More human skeletal remains found in Lake Mead during dive team search
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dive team recovered skeletal remains from Lake Mead last week, the latest set of remains recovered from the human-made reservoir in recent months. A concession dive operator found what appeared to be a human bone in the Callville Bay area while diving on Oct. 17, a National Park Service spokesperson said via email.
Five armed men arrested for bringing car full of weapons to Wilkes-Barre Area High School
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Five men are behind bars tonight for allegedly bringing a car full of weapons onto Wilkes-Barre Area High School property. This comes just two weeks after officials say they seized a firearm from a student at the school. “We located a handgun, numerous...
Human remains identified as man last seen in 2015, coroner says
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On October 26, around 12 p.m., the East Pennsboro Police Department called the Cumberland County Coroner's Office to report human remains found between the Susquehanna River and Enola Railroad Yards in West Fairview. The coroner confirmed what was found was human remains when they arrived...
