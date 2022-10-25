ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

PA Turnpike Commission working to crack down on late toll payers

Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The Pennsylvania house and senate have passed a bill that will hold drivers more accountable for not paying their turnpike tolls. The turnpike estimates twenty five thousand vehicle registrations would be suspended if the bill passes. “What this measure does is it allow the Turnpike...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Health experts weigh-in on Fetterman performance during debate

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Ahead of Tuesday night’s Senate debate, a CBS News/YouGov poll found 54% of registered voters did not feel John Fetterman’s health was an important topic for candidates to talk about. However, following the debate, viewers turned to social media to discuss Fetterman’s performance and the aftermath of having a stroke.
More human skeletal remains found in Lake Mead during dive team search

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A dive team recovered skeletal remains from Lake Mead last week, the latest set of remains recovered from the human-made reservoir in recent months. A concession dive operator found what appeared to be a human bone in the Callville Bay area while diving on Oct. 17, a National Park Service spokesperson said via email.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Human remains identified as man last seen in 2015, coroner says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On October 26, around 12 p.m., the East Pennsboro Police Department called the Cumberland County Coroner's Office to report human remains found between the Susquehanna River and Enola Railroad Yards in West Fairview. The coroner confirmed what was found was human remains when they arrived...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

