Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
Community to gather at Dix Park for celebration of life for woman killed in Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — This Saturday, Mary Marshall and Rob Steele were supposed to be getting married – to start their lives together. Instead, Marshall's loved ones are gathering to celebrate and remember her life. Marshall was killed in the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood just weeks before...
'Supposed to be our wedding day:' Fiancé of woman killed in Hedingham mass shooting speaks at her Celebration of Life
RALEIGH, N.C. — This Saturday, Mary Marshall and Rob Steele were supposed to be getting married – to start their lives together. Instead, Marshall's loved ones are gathering to celebrate and remember her life. Marshall was killed in the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood just weeks before...
Mother: 5-year-old described scratchy fingers of daycare owner now charged with 'forcible fondling'
RALEIGH, N.C. — The mother of a 5-year-old girl told the court on Friday that her daughter described the scratchy fingers of one of the owners of her daycare center, leading to his charge on a sex offense. Malay Jindal, 58, who owns The Goddard School of Raleigh (North)...
Man shot, killed in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man died from a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. Cumberland County deputies responded to a shooting near the 2400 block of Elcar Drive around 7:56 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center,...
Woman killed in shooting near Hillside Park in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday in Durham. Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street, near Hillside Park. At the scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She...
Gunfight in Henderson injures two people
HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire Friday afternoon in Henderson, Mayor Eddie Ellington said. The shots were fired around 3 p.m. Friday outside the former Hayes Brothers Muffler Shop at the corner of S. Garnett and Granite streets, according to the Henderson Police Department.
Funeral held in Ohio for Hedingham shooting victim, a wife and dog lover
RALEIGH, N.C. — A visitation and funeral service will be held Thursday for Raleigh mass shooting victim Nicole Connors. Connors' life will be celebrated beginning at 9 a.m. in her hometown of Dayton, Ohio. A 12 p.m. funeral will be livestreamed on Facebook and WRAL.com. Connors, 52, is one...
Durham development plan stalled because there are not enough firefighters to keep it safe
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham is growing so fast, the fire department is struggling to keep up with the demand. They are sounding the alarm, and that could mean a freeze on development in the southeastern part of the county. At a recent city council meeting, Planning Director Sara Young...
20-year-old clerk charged after selling alcohol to driver who later crashed in Johnston County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A 20-year-old store clerk has been charged after authorities say they sold alcohol to another 20-year-old who crashed their vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Nashwan Abdulraqeb Ali, 20, from Clayton, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age. According...
Man caught trafficking cocaine in Nash County arrested, gets $3M bond
NASHVILLE, N.C. — A man known for trafficking cocaine within Nash County was arrested in Nashville on Thursday. Alexis De’Jesus Soler was arrested at a traffic stop when three kilograms of cocaine were found in his vehicle. Investigators learned Soler was headed somewhere within the county to distribute cocaine.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Friday night in east Raleigh, police said. The crash happened on New Bern Avenue near North New Hope Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Authorities took the pedestrian to the hospital. Around 10:15, police confirmed...
Cumberland Co. detention officer arrested for giving phone to inmate
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A detention officer was arrested in Cumberland County after she gave a cell phone to an inmate, according to law enforcement. Monique Smith was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation by the sheriff's office found she provided a phone to a detainee at Cumberland County Detention Center.
Cameras on Harnett County school buses capture the scene as drivers blow by; fines add up to more than half a million
In the year since Harnett County Schools outfitted the district’s buses cameras to catch drivers who pass as students try to board, the BusPatrol technology has captured thousands of violations, and the county has collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. Violations start at $400 if a driver...
Healing through art: Raleigh artist gives portrait to hospitalized survivor of Hedingham shooting
The mass shooting in the Hedingham community impacted the victims' families, friends – and even perfect strangers. Some groups have organized benefits. Others have managed crowd-funding drives to honor the victims. One Raleigh artist was inspired to try and help people heal through the power of art. She created...
Can you help solve a cold case? Durham police share key clue with community
Demeico Sowell Jr. was killed on the day before Thanksgiving. While driving his cousins back to their house, he was shot, lost control of his car and crashed it into a tree on Liberty Street. The out-of-control vehicle struck five people, including a child.
Affirmative action under threat as high court hears UNC case
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Once a bastion of segregation, the University of North Carolina now takes account of race to make up for its sordid history and to increase the number of Black students and other underrepresented minorities on campus. Its affirmative action program, using race among many factors...
Rolesville High School dismisses students after code red lockdown lifted
ROLESVILLE, N.C. — Rolesville High School dismissed students Friday afternoon after it lifted its code red lockdown. Around 2:10 p.m. Friday, the school went into a code red lockdown due to a report of a weapon and trespassers on campus at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville, according to principal Phelan Perry.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles near Duke University in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A pedestrian was killed on Thursday night in Durham after being hit by two vehicles. Durham police said the man was hit by an SUV in the eastbound lane of Cameron Boulevard, prompting him to fall into the westbound lane, where he was hit again by a sedan.
Driver charged with DWI after multi-county chase ends in crash on I-40
MEBANE, N.C. — A police chase that went through multiple counties ended in Mebane and closed part of Interstate 40 on Thursday. Police and law enforcement gathered along I-40 near Exit 157 during rush hour traffic, with several NC Highway Patrol vehicles surrounding a Kia Soul that looked to have damage on its side panel.
