Magnetic Fields Coming to Music Box Supper Club in March 2023

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Little Italy. One of their specialties (and the restaurant's most popular item) is their eggplant parmesan, which comes with a side of linguine. Other customer recommendations include the gnocchi al burro, which features a flavorful creamy tomato basil sauce; chicken piccata; cavatelli, which comes with their homemade tomato basil sauce; and spinach and prosciutto pizza, which also has black olives, white garlic sauce, and feta cheese. If you have room for dessert, ask for the tiramisu, which is scrumptious and served in a glass.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO