Beaverton, OR

ABC 33/40 News

Flu and RSV cases on the rise in Alabama

Flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases are rising in parts of the country including here in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Public Health reports flu like illnesses are up from last week and higher compared to numbers during last year's flu season. Flu cases in the East Central district...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Active missing persons cases in Alabama

As of Friday, there are 151 active missing persons cases in the state of Alabama, dating back to 1980, listed by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The list does not include all missing persons cases in the state. ALEA's missing persons search database allows the public to lookup people who...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry today, rain at times this weekend

ONE MORE SUNNY DAY: We are forecasting a high in the mid 70s across Alabama today with a good supply of sunshine. Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of a disturbance that will bring some rain to the state over the weekend. TOMORROW/SUNDAY: Tomorrow will feature a mostly cloudy sky,...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry through Friday

FINE FALL DAY: Temperatures are mostly in the 40s across Alabama early this morning; with a good supply of sunshine we project a high in the 72-75 degree range this afternoon, very close to seasonal averages. We stay dry tomorrow with a partly to mostly sunny sky the high will be in the mid 70s.
ALABAMA STATE

