Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
‘Disturbing’ photos taken at cemetery link back to one of North Carolina’s greatest ghost stories
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Tragedy has a way of lingering, like the car crash that spurred the haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown or the construction accident that gave rise to the Little Red Man in Old Salem. But some tragedies leave a more powerful legacy, one that spans multiple towns or, in this […]
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In North Carolina
Insider found the most unnerving legend in each state.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Restaurant To Appear On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’
We have had a lot of Carolina food places make it to TV lately. Guy Fieri’s tour of the Crystal Coast continues with a fourth restaurant being showcased on his Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.” This is all according to CBS17. The Emerald Isle restaurant...
kiss951.com
Don’t Dew This: North Carolina Woman Cited For Shooting Mountain Dew
When Gastonia Police officers got the call of shots fired this week, they probably weren’t expecting what they found. The call led them into a neighborhood where they encountered a 64-year-old woman who was shooting at bottles of Mountain Dew in her backyard. The woman admitted to shooting the soda bottles with a revolver. And the reasons? She didn’t like her father drinking them. Wouldn’t it have been easier just to pour the drink out?
Fire ants, an amputated ear and a mouse eaten: Problems at NC nursing homes highlight concerns over annual inspection backlog
For months, WRAL Investigates covered the devastating impact the COVID pandemic had on the state’s nursing homes with the sick and elderly most at-risk to the virus. Months after the latest virus peak, nursing homes are still feeling the lasting impacts. State and local health departments are struggling to...
Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter recovering, begins rehab
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
Record reels: Biggest fish caught in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing […]
WITN
North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map
WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
Durham development plan stalled because there are not enough firefighters to keep it safe
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham is growing so fast, the fire department is struggling to keep up with the demand. They are sounding the alarm, and that could mean a freeze on development in the southeastern part of the county. At a recent city council meeting, Planning Director Sara Young...
New North Carolina homeowner shocked to find condo listed on Airbnb
"On one side as a homeowner I feel kind of violated that someone has the listing up and was profiting off of the property that I own, said Siburt. "The other side is the fact I'm an Airbnb consumer."
Former NC senator, newspaper publisher Stan Bingham dies
DENTON, N.C. — Former North Carolina state Sen. Stan Bingham, a businessman and newspaper publisher whose anecdotes and good-naturedness endeared him to colleagues from both parties, died Thursday at age 76. Bingham died at his home in Denton from natural causes, Jack Briggs with Briggs Funeral Home said Friday.
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
bccolonels.com
Mass Shooting in North Carolina Brings Attention to Small Town
There was a mass shooting that happened in Raleigh, North Carolina last Thursday, leaving 2 people injured and 5 dead. The shooter was a fifteen-year old boy. Witnesses say the boy was armed with a long gun. The shooting happened in the Hedingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove. Drive and Bay...
asheville.com
Wildlife in North Carolina 2022-23 Photo Competition Announced
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries to its 18th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses). Entries will be accepted...
Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
Community to gather at Dix Park for celebration of life for woman killed in Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — This Saturday, Mary Marshall and Rob Steele were supposed to be getting married – to start their lives together. Instead, Marshall's loved ones are gathering to celebrate and remember her life. Marshall was killed in the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood just weeks before...
mhscattalk.com
Five People Killed in Raleigh Neighborhood
A 15-year-old teenage boy violently murdered five and injured two innocent civilians, in Hedingham, a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. The teenager was found wearing an all-camouflage outfit and carrying a shotgun, handgun, and hunting knife. This event occurred for a lasting four hours and 27 minutes from when the first 911 call was made, to when the fifteen year old suspect was captured. The suspect was soon discovered to be Austin Thompson, a student who attends Knightdale High School.
Rebuild or retreat? Hurricane Ian aftermath raises questions about coastal development
Hurricane Ian is one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. with nearly $70 billion in insured losses from Florida to the Carolinas. As rebuilding continues in the path of destruction, tough questions come up about the vulnerability of coastal development. When a tropical storm or hurricane demolishes...
