Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kiss951.com

Don’t Dew This: North Carolina Woman Cited For Shooting Mountain Dew

When Gastonia Police officers got the call of shots fired this week, they probably weren’t expecting what they found. The call led them into a neighborhood where they encountered a 64-year-old woman who was shooting at bottles of Mountain Dew in her backyard. The woman admitted to shooting the soda bottles with a revolver. And the reasons? She didn’t like her father drinking them. Wouldn’t it have been easier just to pour the drink out?
WRAL News

Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter recovering, begins rehab

RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
FOX8 News

Record reels: Biggest fish caught in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing […]
WITN

North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map

WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
WRAL News

Former NC senator, newspaper publisher Stan Bingham dies

DENTON, N.C. — Former North Carolina state Sen. Stan Bingham, a businessman and newspaper publisher whose anecdotes and good-naturedness endeared him to colleagues from both parties, died Thursday at age 76. Bingham died at his home in Denton from natural causes, Jack Briggs with Briggs Funeral Home said Friday.
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
bccolonels.com

Mass Shooting in North Carolina Brings Attention to Small Town

There was a mass shooting that happened in Raleigh, North Carolina last Thursday, leaving 2 people injured and 5 dead. The shooter was a fifteen-year old boy. Witnesses say the boy was armed with a long gun. The shooting happened in the Hedingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove. Drive and Bay...
asheville.com

Wildlife in North Carolina 2022-23 Photo Competition Announced

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries to its 18th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses). Entries will be accepted...
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
mhscattalk.com

Five People Killed in Raleigh Neighborhood

A 15-year-old teenage boy violently murdered five and injured two innocent civilians, in Hedingham, a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. The teenager was found wearing an all-camouflage outfit and carrying a shotgun, handgun, and hunting knife. This event occurred for a lasting four hours and 27 minutes from when the first 911 call was made, to when the fifteen year old suspect was captured. The suspect was soon discovered to be Austin Thompson, a student who attends Knightdale High School.
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

