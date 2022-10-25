Read full article on original website
Wisconsin ballot spoiling is a no-go after court upholds ban
MADISON, WIS. — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling prohibiting voters who already submitted an absentee ballot from voiding it and voting again, a rarely used practice known as ballot spoiling. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an...
Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices
TOPEKA, KAN. — The most influential anti-abortion group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was a key part...
Barnes' Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee's Black turnout
MILWAUKEE — Standing beside the pulpit at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on a crisp fall Sunday morning, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was preaching to the choir — they were assembled behind him, clad in blue and gold robes. “This community is always top of mind...
Groups to US: Protect Nevada flower from mine or face court
RENO, NEV. — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they'll sue them again for failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this week of...
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
ATLANTA — A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit. The widely debunked film includes surveillance video showing...
Beasley keeps money edge over Budd campaign for NC Senate
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley kept a roughly 3-to-1 fundraising advantage over Republican Ted Budd during a nearly three-week stretch leading up to the start of early in-person voting. The Beasley campaign reported collecting $4.9 million from Oct. 1-19 compared to $1.5 million...
NC Democratic lawmakers ask Justice Department to investigate October search of Shaw University bus
U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross is asking the Department of Justice to investigate an incident where a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students was stopped and searched. Ross, a Democrat representing North Carolina’s Second Congressional District, and four Democratic representatives sent the Justice Department the two-page letter on Friday. The other lawmakers include Alma Adams, David Price, G.K. Butterfield and Kathy Manning.
Rebuild or retreat? Hurricane Ian aftermath raises questions about coastal development
Hurricane Ian is one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. with nearly $70 billion in insured losses from Florida to the Carolinas. As rebuilding continues in the path of destruction, tough questions come up about the vulnerability of coastal development. When a tropical storm or hurricane demolishes...
Fire ants, an amputated ear and a mouse eaten: Problems at NC nursing homes highlight concerns over annual inspection backlog
For months, WRAL Investigates covered the devastating impact the COVID pandemic had on the state’s nursing homes with the sick and elderly most at-risk to the virus. Months after the latest virus peak, nursing homes are still feeling the lasting impacts. State and local health departments are struggling to...
Guide: Every football game that will decide a conference title in week 11
The end of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s football season is already upon us. It feels like yesterday when we were getting ready for week one. The final week of the season is always loaded with big games that will decide conference championships (and thus, the teams who get the top seed out of said conference in the state playoff brackets).
