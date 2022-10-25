ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices

TOPEKA, KAN. — The most influential anti-abortion group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was a key part...
KANSAS STATE
WRAL News

Barnes' Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee's Black turnout

MILWAUKEE — Standing beside the pulpit at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on a crisp fall Sunday morning, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was preaching to the choir — they were assembled behind him, clad in blue and gold robes. “This community is always top of mind...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WRAL News

Groups to US: Protect Nevada flower from mine or face court

RENO, NEV. — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they'll sue them again for failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this week of...
NEVADA STATE
WRAL News

Beasley keeps money edge over Budd campaign for NC Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley kept a roughly 3-to-1 fundraising advantage over Republican Ted Budd during a nearly three-week stretch leading up to the start of early in-person voting. The Beasley campaign reported collecting $4.9 million from Oct. 1-19 compared to $1.5 million...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

NC Democratic lawmakers ask Justice Department to investigate October search of Shaw University bus

U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross is asking the Department of Justice to investigate an incident where a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students was stopped and searched. Ross, a Democrat representing North Carolina’s Second Congressional District, and four Democratic representatives sent the Justice Department the two-page letter on Friday. The other lawmakers include Alma Adams, David Price, G.K. Butterfield and Kathy Manning.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Guide: Every football game that will decide a conference title in week 11

The end of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s football season is already upon us. It feels like yesterday when we were getting ready for week one. The final week of the season is always loaded with big games that will decide conference championships (and thus, the teams who get the top seed out of said conference in the state playoff brackets).
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy