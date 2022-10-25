ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fulham 0-0 Everton: Jordan Pickford frustrates hosts as Willian denied penalty in entertaining stalemate

Fulham extended their unbeaten Premier League record to four games as they played out a 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday Night Football at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva, facing his former club for the first time since he was sacked nearly three years ago, felt aggrieved after the excellent Willian was denied a penalty following a challenge by Idrissa Gana Gueye early in the second period.
Premier League betting: Back 12/1 Danny Ings-Dominic Calvert-Lewin goalscorer double

Our tipster Jones Knows, fresh from a 6/1 winner last weekend, has three bets to attack on Saturday, including a 12/1 goalscorer double. The double stakes play on the 6/1 treble (Under 3.5 goals in Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Antony two or more shots & Man Utd to avoid defeat vs Chelsea & under 3.5 goals in Southampton vs Arsenal) landed to ping us back into profit for the season after an inconsistent run of things. Big shout out to Casemiro, who made me spit my coffee out earlier this season when Manchester United signed him for £70m. "What a waste of money," I remember humming to myself at the time.
QPR boss Mick Beale: Why I turned down move to Wolves in Premier League

When a Premier League club comes calling to the Championship, it is not often the answer is no. But Mick Beale is clearly not an ordinary manager. Last week he opted to stay with QPR, after turning down an official approach to take over at Wolves. It was a pretty...
Brentford 1-1 Wolves: Diego Costa sent off for headbutt after Ruben Neves cancels out Ben Mee's spectacular scissor kick

Diego Costa was sent off for a headbutt late on in Wolves 1-1 draw at Brentford, which leaves the visitors in the relegation zone. After a dire and stoppage-plagued first half, the west London encounter suddenly came into life after the interval as Ben Mee's scissor-kick put Brentford ahead in the 50th minute - but that lead lasted just two minutes.
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 14 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, FPL Heisenberg (Wes Prickett) and Holly Shand answer some hot topics as the hunt for Fantasy Football points intensifies. It's not too late to join the...
St Johnstone 1-0 Kilmarnock: Ash Taylor’s early own goal proved the difference

Ash Taylor's early own goal from a Stevie May shot proved the difference as St Johnstone edged out Kilmarnock 1-0 at McDiarmid Park. Kilmarnock thought they had equalised in the second half, but Liam Donnelly's goal was disallowed by referee Craig Napier as the Saints held on to secure back-to-back cinch Premiership victories for the first time this season.

