Los Angeles, CA

Centre Daily

Lakers News: Valiant Effort In Minnesota Falls Short, Lakers Lose 111-102

Your Los Angeles Lakers, suiting up without their second-best player for the first time this regular season, have fallen to an 0-5 record after losing a close one to the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, 111-102. Even the Lakers' throwback MPLS jerseys, being worn in Minneapolis against the town's current team, couldn't help them stave off a frustrating finish.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Christian Wood’s All-Star Dreams Could Be Coming True with Mavs

Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood is in the best position he's ever been in so far during his seven-year NBA career. Just four games into the 2022-23 season, Wood is flourishing in his new role in Dallas, averaging 21.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting 61.9 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from 3-point range.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Injury Report: LaMelo Ball OUT vs. Warriors

View the original article to see embedded media. The Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, but they will remain without their young star LaMelo Ball. Still yet to make his season debut, Ball is still dealing with an ankle sprain that has held him out of Charlotte's first five games.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Pelicans-Suns Live Game Thread (10/28)

Pelicans-Suns Live Game Thread (10/28) Quotes from Willie Green's Pregame Press Conference. Coach Willie Green said CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado were questionable "but more than likely they'll play" against the Suns. Green believes McCollum is getting better and better" in the area of being a ball facilitator. He's understanding...
PHOENIX, AZ
Centre Daily

Bittersweet 136-112 Loss To The Atlanta Hawks in Career Night for Cade

The Hawks had too much firepower and dominated the Pistons on nearly every front. Though the Pistons were hanging around through three quarters, things got out of hand once Cade entered foul trouble and needed to be subbed out. Regardless of the result, this night was memorable for #2 and Pistons fans across the nation.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Shorthanded Hornets get crushed by the Orlando Magic

Orlando, FL - Well, if you were hoping for some garbage time minutes for McGowens, Jones, and Williams, you got what you wanted. However, the score is not exactly the outcome many would've expected, as the Hornets suffered a brutal loss to the Orlando Magic 93-113. The Hornets came out...
ORLANDO, FL
Centre Daily

Doc Rivers Describes What Went Wrong for 76ers vs. Raptors

The last time the Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the Toronto Raptors, the home team’s season was on the line. After snagging two-straight wins in the first round of the playoffs following an 0-3 start to the first-round series, the Raptors looked to force a Game 7 in South Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

‘Robin to His Batman’: How Rams CB Troy Hill Complements Jalen Ramsey

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill is made for two things: the City of Angels, and teammate Jalen Ramsey. Born in Ohio, Hill played his high school ball in Ventura, California, some 70 miles from LA. After five hectic years at the University of Oregon, Hill went undrafted, ultimately signing with the Cincinnati Bengals.
LOS ANGELES, CA

