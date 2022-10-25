1 dead, 1 injured after gas station shooting in Temple Terrace

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a Temple Terrace gas station on Monday night.

According to the Temple Terrace Police Department, police responded to reports of a shooting at the 7-Star gas station located at 7749 Temple Terrace Hwy around 10 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Tampa General Hospital where they’re being treated for life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police say there is no word on a suspect. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Temple Terrace Police Department at 813-989-7110.

