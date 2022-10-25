ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Terrace, FL

1 dead, 1 injured after gas station shooting in Temple Terrace

By Kaycee Sloan
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45UxYj_0imGNtQD00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a Temple Terrace gas station on Monday night.

According to the Temple Terrace Police Department, police responded to reports of a shooting at the 7-Star gas station located at 7749 Temple Terrace Hwy around 10 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found two victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Tampa General Hospital where they’re being treated for life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police say there is no word on a suspect. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Temple Terrace Police Department at 813-989-7110.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

salted caramel
3d ago

prayers for the family and friends and that the killer(s) brought to justice! peace in the name of Jesus!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Armed bystander uses gun to save pregnant woman from ‘brutal’ attack

An armed bystander used his firearm to stop a “brutal” attack against a pregnant woman near a Publix supermarket in Florida on Saturday, Florida deputies said. According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the Miami Herald, the pregnant victim told Pinellas County deputies that her boyfriend attacked her just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Largo grocery store’s parking lot.
LARGO, FL
WFLA

WFLA

109K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy