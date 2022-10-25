Former New Hampshire naval shipyard sailor sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor

A former New Hampshire naval shipyard sailor was sentenced to five years in prison for sexually abusing a minor, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee’s office Tuesday.

Mathew Boyd, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen in Portland District Court Tuesday after the former sailor pleaded guilty to having a sexual encounter with a 12-year-old girl.

According to court records, Boyd was a 20-year active-duty sailor when he began corresponding with the then-11-year-old girl on MySpace in August 2009. When the minor was 12, she visited Boyd at the shipyard and the two engaged in a sexual act, according to the attorney’s office. In October 2020, the now adult victim reached out to Boyd with a therapist. During the ensuing conversation, Boyd confessed to the act.

“The passage of time will not shield sexual predators,” McElwee said in a statement. “This case is a fine example of the diligence and commitment to justice we expect to see from our law enforcement community. It is critically important that regardless of the passage of time, sexual predators, particularly those who victimize children, are held accountable for their conduct within the bounds of the law. May the courage of this survivor be an encouraging message to those who have been similarly traumatized that they can seek and achieve justice.”

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigated the case.

