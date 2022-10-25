Read full article on original website
utahstories.com
The Scariest Place in Utah
Just away from Highway 89 in the Logan Canyon, a large piece of property sits with overgrown foliage adorning the paths, run-down cabins in view, and the remnants of a camp left behind still standing. Most know it as St. Anne’s Retreat, despite the Sisters of the Holy Cross not being there since the 50s and even then, only staying at the site sporadically.
KSLTV
Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
Unique, fun dessert franchise expanding to Utah with grand opening and give away
A dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.
ABC 4
Halloween home decor
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah–(Good Things Utah) Halloween collector and decorator Franklynn James came to GTU to share some of his elegant Halloween home decor. An avid collector since childhood, James shares his best pieces. While most of the decor in the home is seasonal, James does have a fair amount of stuff that is displayed year round. He tries to stick to a purple motif as it is adaptable throughout the year and also during spooky season.
ABC 4
Building Halloween costumes from your own wardrobe
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah–(Good Things Utah) With Halloween just days away, it still isn’t too late to pull together a costume. GTU’s Thrifty Fashion Expert, Krystal Gates came on set to give us some tips on how to get that last minute Halloween costume that will be sure to win the contest.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
kslnewsradio.com
Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
Utah College Students Would Rather Drink A Cup Of Oil Over Coffee & TikTok Is Confused AF
A man-on-the-street-style interview has gone viral on TikTok because it's making people realize that Mormons can't drink coffee. Comedian Daniel Spencer (@danbanbam) recently took to the campus of Bingham Young University in Provo, UT to ask attendees one burning hypothetical question: Would you rather drink a cup of cooking oil or a cup of joe?
ABC 4
Keeping your pets safe during a crisis
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Ruff Haven is a non-profit local shelter that works to keep your pets safe. Their mission is to provide a temporary safe haven for pets in times of crisis, increase pet retention and decrease the number of pets entering the shelter system.
gastronomicslc.com
Thanksgiving Dining in Utah 2022
Before we begin, go ahead and hit that bookmark button in your browser. As ever, the following list will grow on substantially over the coming week or two. As and when restaurants post their T-Day deals and specials, I’ll be updating the following collection on a daily basis. Check back often.
Utah named one of the 'breathtaking' places to visit in 2023 by National Geographic
SALT LAKE CITY — Move over Greece, Egypt and the Scottish Highlands, it's now Utah's time to shine among the world's best. While no secret to residents and those who have previously explored the Beehive State, Utah was named Tuesday as one of the 25 "breathtaking" places in the entire world to visit in 2023.
ksl.com
As clocks change, doctors hope driving habits do, too
MURRAY — Last year, Utah had 45 fatal auto-pedestrian crashes. So far, in 2022, through Thursday, there have already been 43 fatal incidents across the state. With Halloween weekend coming up, as well as Daylight Saving Time ending — meaning clocks in Utah will be set back an hour making it darker earlier in the day — the state teamed up with emergency room doctors at Intermountain Medical Center on Thursday to remind both drivers and pedestrians to be more focused this fall and winter.
KSLTV
What was that object in the sky over southern Utah last night?
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Southern Utah residents reported a heavenly-looking light moving in the sky Thursday evening. In fact, KSL received over a dozen photos and videos from readers, listeners and viewers asking about the mysterious light. A handful asked if it was a comet, or, possibly some other celestial object.
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
ksl.com
Utah doctor warns of coming flu surge, encourages getting vaccinated
SALT LAKE CITY — Flu cases are already spiking in parts of the country, and the seasonal virus may be about to hit Utah hard. "It's moving quickly through the south central and southeast states, and it will be here very soon," Dr. Tamara Sheffield, medical director of preventative medicine for Intermountain Healthcare, warned, noting there have been school closures due to flu outbreaks, including in Texas, Alabama and Virginia.
Utah man arrested accused of bicyclist hit-and-run in Idaho
A Utah man was arrested on Wednesday night, Oct. 26, in connection to a bicyclist hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 17 in Franklin County, Idaho.
IRONMAN World Championship returns to Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, is rising once again in the Land of Endurance. October 28-29 will be […]
ksl.com
Utah wildlife agency proposes changes to elk hunting as popularity soars
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah wildlife officials are proposing a new plan to manage elk populations as their agency's current plan expires and the demand to hunt the species grows to all-time highs. Dax Mangus, the big game coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, says that the...
ABC 4
Another cold front crosses Utah today, with valley rain, mountain snow in north half of state
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing a weak front move through yesterday, a cold front with a little more punch will move across the state today. This front will bring us more potential for valley rain and mountain snow, but most of the moisture will be confined to the northern two-thirds of the state. Behind this front will be another shot of really cold air.
