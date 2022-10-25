ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Scariest Place in Utah

Just away from Highway 89 in the Logan Canyon, a large piece of property sits with overgrown foliage adorning the paths, run-down cabins in view, and the remnants of a camp left behind still standing. Most know it as St. Anne’s Retreat, despite the Sisters of the Holy Cross not being there since the 50s and even then, only staying at the site sporadically.
KSLTV

Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
ABC 4

Halloween home decor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah–(Good Things Utah) Halloween collector and decorator Franklynn James came to GTU to share some of his elegant Halloween home decor. An avid collector since childhood, James shares his best pieces. While most of the decor in the home is seasonal, James does have a fair amount of stuff that is displayed year round. He tries to stick to a purple motif as it is adaptable throughout the year and also during spooky season.
ABC 4

Building Halloween costumes from your own wardrobe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah–(Good Things Utah) With Halloween just days away, it still isn’t too late to pull together a costume. GTU’s Thrifty Fashion Expert, Krystal Gates came on set to give us some tips on how to get that last minute Halloween costume that will be sure to win the contest.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
kslnewsradio.com

Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
ABC 4

Keeping your pets safe during a crisis

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Ruff Haven is a non-profit local shelter that works to keep your pets safe. Their mission is to provide a temporary safe haven for pets in times of crisis, increase pet retention and decrease the number of pets entering the shelter system.
gastronomicslc.com

Thanksgiving Dining in Utah 2022

Before we begin, go ahead and hit that bookmark button in your browser. As ever, the following list will grow on substantially over the coming week or two. As and when restaurants post their T-Day deals and specials, I’ll be updating the following collection on a daily basis. Check back often.
ksl.com

As clocks change, doctors hope driving habits do, too

MURRAY — Last year, Utah had 45 fatal auto-pedestrian crashes. So far, in 2022, through Thursday, there have already been 43 fatal incidents across the state. With Halloween weekend coming up, as well as Daylight Saving Time ending — meaning clocks in Utah will be set back an hour making it darker earlier in the day — the state teamed up with emergency room doctors at Intermountain Medical Center on Thursday to remind both drivers and pedestrians to be more focused this fall and winter.
KSLTV

What was that object in the sky over southern Utah last night?

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Southern Utah residents reported a heavenly-looking light moving in the sky Thursday evening. In fact, KSL received over a dozen photos and videos from readers, listeners and viewers asking about the mysterious light. A handful asked if it was a comet, or, possibly some other celestial object.
ksl.com

Utah doctor warns of coming flu surge, encourages getting vaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY — Flu cases are already spiking in parts of the country, and the seasonal virus may be about to hit Utah hard. "It's moving quickly through the south central and southeast states, and it will be here very soon," Dr. Tamara Sheffield, medical director of preventative medicine for Intermountain Healthcare, warned, noting there have been school closures due to flu outbreaks, including in Texas, Alabama and Virginia.
ABC 4

Another cold front crosses Utah today, with valley rain, mountain snow in north half of state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing a weak front move through yesterday, a cold front with a little more punch will move across the state today. This front will bring us more potential for valley rain and mountain snow, but most of the moisture will be confined to the northern two-thirds of the state. Behind this front will be another shot of really cold air.
