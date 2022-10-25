PARIS (AP) — In a show of France’s military prowess, President Emmanuel Macron visited a Caesar cannon firing range and missile testing facility Thursday. The Elysee presidential palace said the presidential visit to the test center of the General Directorate of Armaments and to see ammunition manufacturing activities on the Nexter Arrowtech site — both in the Cher region of central France — is aimed to remind military “manufacturers of the objective of producing enough, more quickly and at controlled prices.”

