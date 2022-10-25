An Economic Index Is Flashing a Recession Warning Sign, But It May Be a ‘Mixed Signal.' Here's What You Need to Know

Read full article on original website
Treasury Yields Rise as Fed's Favorite Inflation Gauge and Wage Costs Match Forecasts
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as both the Federal Reserve's favorite gauge of inflation and an employment cost index for September pretty much matched forecasts, signaling nothing to derail the central bank from imposing another three quarters percentage point rate hike on the economy at a policy meeting next week.
Inflation Is Making It Harder for U.S. Households to Afford Monthly Expenses. Here Are Some Tips to Help Make Ends Meet
Due to high inflation, the typical American household spent $445 more in September to buy the same goods and services as they did a year ago, according to Moody's Analytics. That same month, 63% of consumers were living paycheck to paycheck in September, up from 57% a year ago, according to LendingClub and PYMNTS.com.
Pending Home Sales Fell 10% in September, Much Worse Than Expected
Pending home sales suffered a worse decline than expected from August to September, as mortgage rates surged. Economists had predicted a 4% drop. Sales were down 31% year over year. Excluding April 2020, at the start of the Covid pandemic, the pending home sales index is at its lowest level...
54% of Adults Say They Have Stopped Or Reduced Their Retirement Savings Contributions Due to Inflation, Study Shows
In addition to the 54% of survey respondents who say they've cut back putting money toward their nest egg, 43% have dipped into their retirement savings due to high inflation. If you're in this group, it's worth making a plan for when you'll get back on track. For anyone who...
Auto Dealer Stocks Rally Despite Wall Street's ‘Demand Destruction' Theory
DETROIT – Shares of AutoNation, Group 1 Automotive and other automotive dealers rallied Thursday following strong third-quarter earnings and optimistic outlooks regarding consumer demand for new vehicles. The results and comments followed concerns by some Wall Street analysts that the industry could soon shift from an inventory supply problem...
Australian Borrowers in Good Shape to Weather Higher Interest Rates, ANZ's Shayne Elliott Says
Many Australian borrowers are ahead on their mortgage repayments, and this should cushion them from a hard landing as interest rates rise, according to ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott. Mortgage rate increases for many Australian borrowers were edging closer to their "serviceability buffer" as interest rates rise. There were factors that...
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Travel Stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday recommended three stocks investors should add to their portfolios to take advantage of hot travel demand. "People aren't shifting from online to in-person shopping," he explained. "They're going places. They're doing things." CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday recommended three stocks investors should add to their...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, Amazon, Intel and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Apple – Shares of Apple jumped 8% after the technology giant beat both top and bottom line estimates when it reported earnings results for its latest quarter. Intel – The chip stock popped 10% after surpassing analysts' estimates for the...
