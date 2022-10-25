ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New renderings of proposed Tennessee Titans stadium

By Caitlin Huff
WATE
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Images of what the proposed new Tennessee Titans stadium could look like have been released for the first time.

Last week, the city of Nashville and the team announced it had reached an agreement to build a new stadium instead of renovating the current one.

Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill shared some design concepts last week, but the team released renderings of domed stadium Tuesday morning.

TIMELINE: Where the stadium deal goes next

“We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state,” said Nihill in a news release. “We’re focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations.”

    (Courtesy: Tennessee Titans)
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Titans)
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Titans)
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Titans)
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Titans)
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Titans)

The 1.7 million square feet stadium will cost about $2.1 billion, at no extra cost to the taxpayers , according to Mayor John Cooper.

‘It puts us in another league’: Memphis proposing $684M sports upgrade, new soccer stadium

Some key features of the design include a capacity of about 60,000, a non-retractable dome, a high-tech ETFE translucent roof, exterior spaces with panoramic views of the city, better sight lines for spectators and a 12,000 sq. ft. dedicated space for the community that can be used for education purposes and events.

The team worked with MANICA and Hastings on the design concepts for the proposed stadium with an emphasis on integrating the development to be complementary of the city’s broader East Bank plans.

The team also hopes to achieve a U.S. Green Building Council LEED Gold certification with the build.

They have not picked an architect yet, but will be undergoing the full design process at a later date when the building is approved.

