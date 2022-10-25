Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
NFL Trade Deadline: Nine Deals We’d Like to See
When it comes to the trade deadline, good general managers are now like the eBay consumer who selects the “buy it now” option instead of waiting for the final moments of the auction. The old adage that deadlines spur action really applies only to contracts in the NFL now (because owners are some combination of stingy, distant and performative). The trade deadline, as it stands, has all but fizzled out.
Centre Daily
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
Centre Daily
Troy Aikman Says Cowboys Should Trade for Wide Receiver
The Cowboys are in the heat of the playoff race, battling surprising Eagles and Giants teams at the top of a stacked NFC East. To keep pace, Troy Aikman—the former Cowboys Super Bowl-winning quarterback-turned-top broadcaster—says the team should add more offensive firepower. “You better have some offense in...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Nation Reacts: ‘Sick’ Of Eagles’ Moves Like Robert Quinn Trade
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy offered an even-handed and humorous response to the trade by the division rival Philadelphia Eagles to bring pass-rusher Robert Quinn to their roster. "Mixed emotions,'' McCarthy said with a grin, meaning that on the one hand, Dallas won't have to see Quinn this Sunday against...
Centre Daily
Ja’Marr Chase Won’t Practice, Dealing With Soreness Ahead of Primetime Showdown
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase won't practice on Thursday as he continues to battle through a hip injury. Head coach Zac Taylor called Chase "day-to-day" and said the star wide-out was sore. The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Monday night. Chase had eight...
Centre Daily
New York Giants Mailbag: Kadarius Toney Trade, Receivers and More
View the original article to see embedded media. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
Centre Daily
Texans Dameon Pierce Has Attention of Titans Coaches and Players
In an AFC South Division matchup this weekend the Houston Texans (1-5-1) face the Tennessee Titans (4-2) who currently lead the group. And while many may not give the Texans much of a shot at beating the Titans, they do have reason to be confident. Starting with rookie running back, Dameon Pierce.
Centre Daily
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Ja’Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, Logan Wilson and Eli Apple
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has officially been ruled out for Monday's game against the Browns, but won't be placed on injured reserve according to head coach Zac Taylor. Chase is dealing with a fractured hip and torn labrum. The team thinks there's at least a chance...
Centre Daily
Jakobi Meyers: Mac Jones ‘Locked In’ at Patriots Practice; Bounce Back Game vs. Jets?
FOXBORO — As exciting as a quarterback controversy might be for the New England Patriots fan base, it puts the actual players involved and their teammates in a tough spot. Just ask Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers, who has had success with both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Meyers, an...
Centre Daily
NFC East Week 8 Preview: Giants, Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFC East is the best football division, with Dallas, New York, and Washington winning their matchups in Week 7. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a bye week, but they remain the only undefeated team in the league with a 6-0 record.
Centre Daily
Friday Injury Report: Two Out, Two Questionable
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enter the weekend with some serious questions about health. Friday, fullback Tory Carter and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver were ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston due to injuries. Carter has a neck issue while Weaver has a back problem. View the...
Centre Daily
DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Unfurls Bet $5, Win $200 Offer For Huge NFL Week 8
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. “Early bird gets the worm” is one of those annoying axioms for those of us who like to sleep in. But even we don’t mind getting up early if we can bet on the NFL at 8:30 a.m. Kansas time, and that is exactly what we would do when the NFL is playing games in Europe. That makes this week the perfect time to sign up and use the DraftKings Kansas promo code offer, which gives you a chance to win $200 worth of free bets by simply winning one $5 bet.
Centre Daily
Seahawks Rookie Coby Bryant ‘Just Getting Warmed Up,’ Says Coach Pete Carroll
Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Coby Bryant has probably not reached his full potential seven games into in his NFL career. And if that’s truly the case, opposing offenses will continue to have a ton to worry about, starting this Sunday when the Seahawks host the New York Giants (6-1) at Lumen Field.
Centre Daily
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Wants ‘Fast Start’ in Indianapolis Homecoming
For Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, emotions will be high on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 27-year-old is playing in his hometown of Indianapolis for the first time in his NFL career. He spoke with the media earlier this week and said that going back to where it all began would be "cool."
Centre Daily
Could Falcons RB Avery Williams Return to CB with Secondary Injuries?
Two-way football players are rare beyond the youth and high school football levels. Even in college, not many players will play on both sides of the ball, thanks to the 85-scholarship limit that keeps rosters full. So when people talk about an NFL player potentially playing both ways, it should...
Centre Daily
Bears Facing Dak Prescott as He’s Heating Up
The Bears are unlikely to get the best the Dallas Cowboys have to offer because Ezekiel Elliott is doubtful for Sunday's game with a knee injury. They'll get something close to it because Tony Pollard is a good back, but even more than that they will be facing Dak Prescott.
Centre Daily
How to Watch Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders got back in the win column last week, and they'll look to do so again on the road against the New Orleans Saints. CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the linkhere.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Offensive Lineman, Michigan Wolverines
Oluwatimi was a two-star recruit from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., in the class of 2017. He was the No. 3,300 recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite board. Oluwatimi didn’t receive a national ranking or star ranking from Rivals, On3.com, or ESPN. He began his high school football journey at Archbishop Carroll High School. Oluwatimi arrived at Air Force in 2017 before transferring to Virginia in 2018. He transferred from Virginia to Michigan for the 2022 season. Oluwatimi earned a degree in economics from Virginia. His brother (Oluwaseun) was a defensive lineman at Maryland. Oluwatimi was a 2019 All-ACC honorable mention, 2021 All-ACC Second-Team selection, 2021 Second-Team All-American for FWAA, and one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy in 2021.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Anton Harrison, Offensive Lineman, Oklahoma Sooners
Anton Harrison was a reliable tackle for Oklahoma in 2021, where he played in all thirteen games and started twelve of those games. Going back to 2020, he played nine games at left tackle. Before coming to University, he was a four-star recruit and the fifteenth-best offensive tackle and the third-best in the entire area of Washington DC, where Harrison is from. Looking to the 2022 season, Harrison will be a returning starter who will help bolster the offense tremendously.
Centre Daily
Report: KSU QB Adrian Martinez a Game-Time Decision
View the original article to see embedded media. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is considered a “true game-time decision” for this afternoon’s Top 25 matchup against Oklahoma State, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Martinez has been nursing a leg injury this week in practice after he...
