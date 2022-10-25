ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Centre Daily

NFL Trade Deadline: Nine Deals We’d Like to See

When it comes to the trade deadline, good general managers are now like the eBay consumer who selects the “buy it now” option instead of waiting for the final moments of the auction. The old adage that deadlines spur action really applies only to contracts in the NFL now (because owners are some combination of stingy, distant and performative). The trade deadline, as it stands, has all but fizzled out.
Centre Daily

Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors

Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Troy Aikman Says Cowboys Should Trade for Wide Receiver

The Cowboys are in the heat of the playoff race, battling surprising Eagles and Giants teams at the top of a stacked NFC East. To keep pace, Troy Aikman—the former Cowboys Super Bowl-winning quarterback-turned-top broadcaster—says the team should add more offensive firepower. “You better have some offense in...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

New York Giants Mailbag: Kadarius Toney Trade, Receivers and More

View the original article to see embedded media. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
ALABAMA STATE
Centre Daily

Texans Dameon Pierce Has Attention of Titans Coaches and Players

In an AFC South Division matchup this weekend the Houston Texans (1-5-1) face the Tennessee Titans (4-2) who currently lead the group. And while many may not give the Texans much of a shot at beating the Titans, they do have reason to be confident. Starting with rookie running back, Dameon Pierce.
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

NFC East Week 8 Preview: Giants, Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders

View the original article to see embedded media. The NFC East is the best football division, with Dallas, New York, and Washington winning their matchups in Week 7. The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a bye week, but they remain the only undefeated team in the league with a 6-0 record.
WASHINGTON STATE
Centre Daily

Friday Injury Report: Two Out, Two Questionable

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will enter the weekend with some serious questions about health. Friday, fullback Tory Carter and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver were ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston due to injuries. Carter has a neck issue while Weaver has a back problem. View the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

DraftKings Kansas Promo Code Unfurls Bet $5, Win $200 Offer For Huge NFL Week 8

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. “Early bird gets the worm” is one of those annoying axioms for those of us who like to sleep in. But even we don’t mind getting up early if we can bet on the NFL at 8:30 a.m. Kansas time, and that is exactly what we would do when the NFL is playing games in Europe. That makes this week the perfect time to sign up and use the DraftKings Kansas promo code offer, which gives you a chance to win $200 worth of free bets by simply winning one $5 bet.
KANSAS STATE
Centre Daily

Could Falcons RB Avery Williams Return to CB with Secondary Injuries?

Two-way football players are rare beyond the youth and high school football levels. Even in college, not many players will play on both sides of the ball, thanks to the 85-scholarship limit that keeps rosters full. So when people talk about an NFL player potentially playing both ways, it should...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Bears Facing Dak Prescott as He’s Heating Up

The Bears are unlikely to get the best the Dallas Cowboys have to offer because Ezekiel Elliott is doubtful for Sunday's game with a knee injury. They'll get something close to it because Tony Pollard is a good back, but even more than that they will be facing Dak Prescott.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

How to Watch Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders got back in the win column last week, and they'll look to do so again on the road against the New Orleans Saints. CBS is the host of Sunday’s game. Please check your local TV provider for further channel information. You can also catch the game on FuboTV by using the linkhere.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Offensive Lineman, Michigan Wolverines

Oluwatimi was a two-star recruit from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., in the class of 2017. He was the No. 3,300 recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite board. Oluwatimi didn’t receive a national ranking or star ranking from Rivals, On3.com, or ESPN. He began his high school football journey at Archbishop Carroll High School. Oluwatimi arrived at Air Force in 2017 before transferring to Virginia in 2018. He transferred from Virginia to Michigan for the 2022 season. Oluwatimi earned a degree in economics from Virginia. His brother (Oluwaseun) was a defensive lineman at Maryland. Oluwatimi was a 2019 All-ACC honorable mention, 2021 All-ACC Second-Team selection, 2021 Second-Team All-American for FWAA, and one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy in 2021.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Anton Harrison, Offensive Lineman, Oklahoma Sooners

Anton Harrison was a reliable tackle for Oklahoma in 2021, where he played in all thirteen games and started twelve of those games. Going back to 2020, he played nine games at left tackle. Before coming to University, he was a four-star recruit and the fifteenth-best offensive tackle and the third-best in the entire area of Washington DC, where Harrison is from. Looking to the 2022 season, Harrison will be a returning starter who will help bolster the offense tremendously.
NORMAN, OK
Centre Daily

Report: KSU QB Adrian Martinez a Game-Time Decision

View the original article to see embedded media. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is considered a “true game-time decision” for this afternoon’s Top 25 matchup against Oklahoma State, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Martinez has been nursing a leg injury this week in practice after he...
