Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Daily Student
‘Give them a thrill:’ Bloomington to celebrate annual Festival of Ghost Stories Friday
Guests are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the park Friday evening, where they can bundle up to listen to 10 storytellers perform bone-chilling ghost stories. Bloomington will celebrate its annual Festival of Ghost Stories at 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan Park. The spooky event is presented by...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family
Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington announces seasonal water shutoff timeline for the city parks
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department announced the timeline for staff to complete the annual winterization process for restrooms, drinking fountains, and water spigots in city parks. Water service must be shut off each fall, prior to the onset of freezing temperatures, to keep ice from damaging...
wbiw.com
Prescribed burn to happen at Griffy Lake Nature Preserve
BLOOMINGTON – The Natural resource managers are planning a seven-acre prescribed burn this fall at Griffy Lake, in the forest north of the boathouse parking area, east of Headley Road. The scheduling of this prescribed burn is dependent on the weather forecast, moisture levels, and other conditions necessary for...
Blues at the Crossroads takes its final bow
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Blues at the Crossroads reportedly, has come to an end. According to a release posted by festival organizer Connie Wrin, poor attendance in the last two years combined with other factors has led to the decision to end the festival. While anticipation was high for the 2022 festival, bad weather […]
WTHI
Organizer announces an end to a popular Terre Haute festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute festival is no more. In a letter from Blues at the Crossroads Festival organizer Connie Wrin to festival supporters, she says the downtown festival has "come to an end." Wrin cites rising costs and poor attendance over the last two years.
iustv.com
Bloomington named #1 Midwest city to view fall foliage
Bloomington Indiana was voted the number one Midwest city to view fall foliage by Rocket Homes. Just a short drive east is Brown County State Park, another great place to spend fall. The article ranked Bloomington so high because visitors have so many ways to immerse themselves in fall, the...
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: City of Bloomington trick-or-treat hours for 2022 have been set for Monday, October 31 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., rain or shine
City of Bloomington trick-or-treat hours for 2022 have been set for Monday, October 31 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., rain or shine, according to the City of Bloomington. Here is the text of their press release from earlier in October:. October 7, 2022. For more information, please contact:. Andrew...
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
Veterans Voices: A final resting place for veterans opens in central Indiana after more than 60 years
INDIANAPOLIS – Paying final tribute to a veteran’s service is so important. And for the first time since 1959, there is a place to do that in Central Indiana. A columbarium, a place solely for cremated remains, is now open next to Crown Hill Cemetery. The Crown Hill Columbarium is so new, only about a […]
MyWabashValley.com
Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
Power outage affects 5K for a time in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy crews are working to restore power after two squirrels got into the Allendale Substation on Terre Haute’s south side and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon. According to Rick Burger with Duke, power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. As of 2:49 p.m., Duke Energy’s outage […]
vincennespbs.org
Wind likely played a role in Monday house fire
The Steen Township Fire Department says wind played a major role in a Monday house fire. First City News spoke with the Steen Township Fire Department’s Chief Tim Smith. He says the state fire marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the fire that destroyed a home in Wheatland.
Indiana Daily Student
New Dean of Maurer signifies continued growth to IU community
Christiana Ochoa was recently announced as the Dean of the Maurer School of Law. She is the first Latina dean of the law school. This announcement was celebrated by the Latinx student and staff community here at IU, as they expressed their support for her and look forward to the culture she’ll facilitate at the law school.
Indianapolis pub named one of the ‘best gay bars in America’
According to the magazine, English Ivy considers itself an “LGBTQ+-enthused” “gay-thering place.”
wbiw.com
Structure replacement to close State Road 56 in Scott County
SCOTT CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close State Road 56 for up to 30 days starting on or after Wednesday, November 2, for a box culvert replacement project in Scott County. Crews will be working just under two miles east...
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
Semi truck fire closes all lanes of northbound I-65 on Indianapolis' south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A fire in a semi tractor-trailer stopped traffic on a busy highway late Wednesday. The fire was reported around 10 p.m. on Interstate 65 around Edgewood Avenue, which is just south of I-465. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the truck was hauling a cargo of potatoes.
wamwamfm.com
Martin County Council Cancels Meeting Over LIT Tax
The Martin County Council has decided to cancel the public meeting scheduled for tonight at Shoals. The purpose of the meeting was to consider adoption of a LIT Tax to help fund a county-run EMS service. A LIT tax is a local income tax that can be used by cities,...
