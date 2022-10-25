ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

duboiscountyfreepress.com

Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family

Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Prescribed burn to happen at Griffy Lake Nature Preserve

BLOOMINGTON – The Natural resource managers are planning a seven-acre prescribed burn this fall at Griffy Lake, in the forest north of the boathouse parking area, east of Headley Road. The scheduling of this prescribed burn is dependent on the weather forecast, moisture levels, and other conditions necessary for...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Blues at the Crossroads takes its final bow

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Blues at the Crossroads reportedly, has come to an end. According to a release posted by festival organizer Connie Wrin, poor attendance in the last two years combined with other factors has led to the decision to end the festival. While anticipation was high for the 2022 festival, bad weather […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Organizer announces an end to a popular Terre Haute festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute festival is no more. In a letter from Blues at the Crossroads Festival organizer Connie Wrin to festival supporters, she says the downtown festival has "come to an end." Wrin cites rising costs and poor attendance over the last two years.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
iustv.com

Bloomington named #1 Midwest city to view fall foliage

Bloomington Indiana was voted the number one Midwest city to view fall foliage by Rocket Homes. Just a short drive east is Brown County State Park, another great place to spend fall. The article ranked Bloomington so high because visitors have so many ways to immerse themselves in fall, the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Power outage affects 5K for a time in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy crews are working to restore power after two squirrels got into the Allendale Substation on Terre Haute’s south side and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon. According to Rick Burger with Duke, power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. As of 2:49 p.m., Duke Energy’s outage […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Wind likely played a role in Monday house fire

The Steen Township Fire Department says wind played a major role in a Monday house fire. First City News spoke with the Steen Township Fire Department’s Chief Tim Smith. He says the state fire marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the fire that destroyed a home in Wheatland.
WHEATLAND, IN
Indiana Daily Student

New Dean of Maurer signifies continued growth to IU community

Christiana Ochoa was recently announced as the Dean of the Maurer School of Law. She is the first Latina dean of the law school. This announcement was celebrated by the Latinx student and staff community here at IU, as they expressed their support for her and look forward to the culture she’ll facilitate at the law school.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Structure replacement to close State Road 56 in Scott County

SCOTT CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close State Road 56 for up to 30 days starting on or after Wednesday, November 2, for a box culvert replacement project in Scott County. Crews will be working just under two miles east...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day

The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
ODON, IN
FOX59

How much snow will Indiana get this winter?

Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Martin County Council Cancels Meeting Over LIT Tax

The Martin County Council has decided to cancel the public meeting scheduled for tonight at Shoals. The purpose of the meeting was to consider adoption of a LIT Tax to help fund a county-run EMS service. A LIT tax is a local income tax that can be used by cities,...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN

