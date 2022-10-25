Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Wake Forest by 3.5. —I am obligated to remind you that tomorrow afternoon’s game at Cardinal Stadium is a Blackout. You should wear black if you’re going and don’t want to be the laughing stock of the city. —Kenny Payne will talk with the media...
Watch: Kenny Payne Talks Start of Exhibition Play
Louisville head coach Kenny Payne met with the media to discuss the start of exhibition play ahead of the 2022-23 regular season.
Louisville Ranked Just Inside CBS Sports' 2022-23 Preseason Top 101 Teams
The Cardinals will tip-off the upcoming season on Nov. 9 against Bellarmine.
Four-star Louisville WR commitment William Fowles making official visit this weekend
University of Louisville four-star wide receiver commitment William Fowles is headed to The Ville this weekend. Fowles confirmed with Cardinal Authority that he has an early-morning flight out of South Florida on Friday and will be taking his official visit to U of L this weekend. He'll be in town until Sunday and take in the Cardinals' game against Wake Forest.
uoflcardgame.com
Watchful eye of Observer over UofL athletics noticeably silent
The watchful eye of The Observer over University of Louisville athletics has been noticeably absent and silent over the past recent weeks. The latest post from the long-time Cardinal fan and correspondent surveyed the Volleyball Cards 3-1 defeat of the #11 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on October 2. Then radio...
WLKY.com
UofL volleyball sets home attendance record in win over Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 9,000 people were at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday as UofL took on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This was a special moment for the Cardinals, setting a new record for attendance with 9,058 fans being announced in total. And that huge crowd...
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
Louisville, October 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Louisville. The Male High School football team will have a game with duPont Manual High School on October 27, 2022, 14:30:00. The Fern Creek High School football team will have a game with Saint Xavier High School on October 27, 2022, 14:30:00.
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 14, Manual 3 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
wdrb.com
Jeff's Donuts opens new location in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff's Donuts has opened its fourth location in Fern Creek. The new location is at 6405 Bardstown Road in the Harley Center, which is just inside the Gene Snyder Freeway. "The location is ideal for Jeff's - great visibility, easy in and out, and a wonderful...
Wave 3
Sherman Minton Bridge closures for the remainder of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The contractor for the Sherman Minton Bridge rehabilitation project is expecting to use additional closures for this year. According to the release, each calendar year the contractor is allowed three weekend closures and on nine-day closure of the bridge in each direction for a total of six weekend closures and two nine-day closures.
leoweekly.com
Oriental House Returns… And Is Just As Good As Ever
When Oriental House posted the news of its reopening on social media earlier this month, it made me so happy that I wanted to “like” it twice!. “We just want to thank everybody for the patience, love, and support throughout this journey,” the owners wrote. “This will be our first time opening our dining rooms to the public since the pandemic, so please continue to stay patient with us! Takeout will still be available as well.”
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
Louisville Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter honors Yvette Gentry with lifetime achievement award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sisters of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Eta Omega chapter honored women entrepreneurs at Spalding University Tuesday night. The event recognized local women leaders and entrepreneurs in the Louisville community, and they officially named their lifetime achievement award. The award was named after local artist and...
wdrb.com
Inmate makes brief escape from Louisville jail, leaving jumpsuit and bag of candy behind
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate forced a brief lockdown at Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday morning. According to a news release from Metro Corrections Maj. Darrell Goodlett, Marcus Prosser, 50, escaped while waiting for arraignment court. "At approximately 8:30 this morning, one of our court officers realized one of...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden...
wdrb.com
Multimillion-dollar investment in Breckinridge County brings new jobs, potential for future growth
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- State and local leaders gathered in Breckinridge County on Tuesday to ceremoniously break ground on a new manufacturing facility. Atlas Machine and Supply Inc. broke ground on its $3.5 million project, which calls for a 32,500-square-foot facility in Hardinsburg. "Today is the biggest jobs announcement in...
Comments / 0