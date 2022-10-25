ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Wake Forest by 3.5. —I am obligated to remind you that tomorrow afternoon’s game at Cardinal Stadium is a Blackout. You should wear black if you’re going and don’t want to be the laughing stock of the city. —Kenny Payne will talk with the media...
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflcardgame.com

Watchful eye of Observer over UofL athletics noticeably silent

The watchful eye of The Observer over University of Louisville athletics has been noticeably absent and silent over the past recent weeks. The latest post from the long-time Cardinal fan and correspondent surveyed the Volleyball Cards 3-1 defeat of the #11 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on October 2. Then radio...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 14, Manual 3 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
LOUISVILLE, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Jeff's Donuts opens new location in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff's Donuts has opened its fourth location in Fern Creek. The new location is at 6405 Bardstown Road in the Harley Center, which is just inside the Gene Snyder Freeway. "The location is ideal for Jeff's - great visibility, easy in and out, and a wonderful...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sherman Minton Bridge closures for the remainder of 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The contractor for the Sherman Minton Bridge rehabilitation project is expecting to use additional closures for this year. According to the release, each calendar year the contractor is allowed three weekend closures and on nine-day closure of the bridge in each direction for a total of six weekend closures and two nine-day closures.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Oriental House Returns… And Is Just As Good As Ever

When Oriental House posted the news of its reopening on social media earlier this month, it made me so happy that I wanted to “like” it twice!. “We just want to thank everybody for the patience, love, and support throughout this journey,” the owners wrote. “This will be our first time opening our dining rooms to the public since the pandemic, so please continue to stay patient with us! Takeout will still be available as well.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
LOUISVILLE, KY

