Former Trump Aide Mark Meadows Asks South Carolina Judge to Block Georgia Grand Jury Subpoena in Election-Meddling Probe

Read full article on original website
Related
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
ALBANY, Ga. — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain Warned After Hatch Act Violation Flagged by Former Trump Official Stephen Miller
White House chief of staff Ron Klain received a warning for violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from using government resources for political activities. Klain's retweet of a political post was brought to the Office of the Special Counsel's attention by America First Legal, which is run by...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney Backs Rep. Elissa Slotkin in Tight Michigan House Race in Her First Endorsement of a Democrat
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, co-leader of the House Jan. 6 committee and a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump, is endorsing Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in her tough reelection fight in Michigan. Cheney and Slotkin are set to campaign together in Lansing next week. The move, which a member...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Capitol Officer Who Messaged Jan. 6 Rioter Guilty in Obstruction Case
A former Capitol Police officer who warned a Jan. 6 defendant about a post that said he was inside the Capitol building was found guilty on one count of felony obstruction of justice by a jury on Friday. Michael Riley was indicted in October 2021 on two counts of obstruction...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
A Court Just Ruled That CFPB's Funding Is Unconstitutional, and That Could Be ‘Catastrophic' for Mortgage Markets
A court ruling against the CFPB on payday lenders called into question the agency's authority. The ruling, however, threatens to undermine the U.S. mortgage market. A court tossed out a regulation written by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for payday lenders last week, saying the agency's funding was unconstitutional and that it, therefore, lacked the ability to curb the industry.
Comments / 0