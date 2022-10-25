ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

'Win or go home': Lincoln to host Brandon Valley in quarterfinals

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwpRC_0imGMbfk00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 high school football quarterfinals are this week. Eight teams will play in four games in the state’s largest class, with perhaps the best matchup featuring a rematch from just 18 days ago.

The 11AAA quarterfinals has pitted #4 Lincoln against #5 Brandon Valley. The two teams last met on October 7.

The Lynx grabbed the lead late with a touchdown pass from Lucas Slack to Devyoun Bonwell-Witte.

The Patriots would answer with a quick touchdown drive, capped off by a Gabe Gutierrez two yard score. However, the game clinching play came from Sam Hindbjorgen who would come up with a strip sack to give Lincoln the ball and a 34-30 win.

“For me, it’s kind of scary. You know, we won the game, but had to come from behind to win it at the end,” Lincoln head coach Jared Fredenburg said. “So it’s two teams that really know each other really well.”

“We’re excited about the opportunity to play them again. It’s been a really close game when we’ve played them in the past few seasons,” Brandon Valley head coach Matt Christensen said. “We know we can play better. We made a lot of plays the first game, they just made a couple more than we did.”

Brandon Valley would lose their next game to Jefferson, before ending the season with a win at Washington.

The Lynx had earned the fifth seed in the playoffs, despite battling some significant injuries. BV will be without ten starters on Thursday, all of which have season ending injuries.

“It’s adversity and you’ve got to overcome adversity, which is an awesome part of sports. The opponent on the field against you, is actively making you try to lose and not every activity is like that,” Christensen said. “That’s a blast and that’s part of the fun.”

Lincoln started the season 2-3, but some changes helped the Pats find their rhythm as they’ve won their last four games.

“After the Harrisburg game, we basically decided as a staff that we needed to mix things up a little bit. We need to get some people playing on maybe both sides of the ball a little bit,” Fredenburg said. “We started some two way players at that time. We just decided that, if we’re going to take our lumps doing this, we have some talent on this team and we have to be playing the best football of the year, come playoff time.”

The two teams combined for 64 points when they met in early October. That success stemmed from the success of both teams aerial attack.

Brandon Valley relied on the size of their wide receivers, while Lincoln saw standout receiver, Jack Smith have an impressive performance.

“He’s a great route runner with awesome hands. He’s got a wonderful connecting with the quarterback. It’s clear that they’ve grown up together and we’ve just go to change up the looks,” Christensen said.

“They have tall receivers and we have corners that are 5’9 and 5’10. They have some receivers that are 6’3 and those are some things that we’ve known all year long. With some of the matchups, we’ve got to have a safety over the top,” Fredenburg said.

Unlike last meeting, the two teams are now playing for their season, with the winner advancing to the semifinals and the loser heading home.

“We owe it to the seniors to invest everything that we possibly can to extend their careers as long as we can,” Christensen said. “We all give a little extra effort and we care more on their behalf. That’s the fun part of playoffs where you just want to challenge yourself against the best teams.”

“It’s win or turn your stuff in. It’s the second season that we talk about. We were 6-3 in the first half and then you throw everything away,” Fredenburg said. “Anybody can beat anybody on any given Friday or Thursday night. It’s win or go home.”

The Patriots and Lynx will cross paths on Thursday, October 27 at Howard Wood Field. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

This contest will livestream on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play of Thursday’s game will be provided by Grant Sweeter.

