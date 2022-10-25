ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

CBS Austin

Popular Texas restaurant destroyed in fire

HILL COUNTRY, Texas (WOAI) — The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze.
BOERNE, TX
seguintoday.com

Big Red Barn doors to open for Pecan Fest Fun

(Seguin) — The doors of the Big Red Barn which also includes the Texas Pecan Museum will be opening during this weekend’s community wide Pecan Fest and Heritage Days. The Big Red Barn officially known as The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center is announcing its full slate of activities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

(Seguin) — A Seguin woman is fighting for her life today in a San Antonio hospital after being struck by a pickup truck Wednesday night. Seguin Police say at approximately 8:18 p.m., the Seguin Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a Ford Ranger in the 2900 block of State Highway 46 North. Responding officers found a female, later identified as 45-year-old Crystal Miller with severe injuries at the scene.
SEGUIN, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police want to identify west side armed robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department wants to identify a suspect connected to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store on the west side. Investigators say the man captured in surveillance video walked into the store in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street and pulled out a handgun. He then pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from the registers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin teen dies after being shot and dropped off at hospital

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the teen who died after being shot and dropped off at a hospital. 19-year-old David Samuel Medina died on October 21 after a shooting that happened in the 6600 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard at around 7:31 p.m. Officers responded to...
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Grab your paint brushes for Friday’s Pecan Fest Paint Out

(Seguin) — Art easels will be stationed all across downtown Seguin and local parks this Friday. Artists are being invited to participate in this year’s Pecan Fest Paint Out, an outdoor painting and photography event. Liz Romero with the Seguin Art League, says the idea is to come...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin is set to Go Nuts in Downtown

(Seguin) — It’s time to go nuts with Seguin’s annual Pecan Fest scheduled for Saturday, October 29. The day includes nutty and heritage activities throughout Seguin including downtown, the library, the Big Red Barn, Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin, and at the Sebastopol House. In downtown,...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Rain and storms headed east Friday morning

As of 9 am Friday morning, the main line of rain and storms has pushed through the San Antonio area, and is now moving through our eastern counties. While some of the storms found were strong, most of the activity in our viewing area remained sub-severe, but still produced heavy rainfall, lightning, and some gusty winds for the morning drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

