KSAT 12
Massive fire rips through warehouse full of stuffed animals, leads to closure on Hwy 181, officials say
A massive grassfire swallowed a warehouse full of stuffed animals and led to a temporary closure of US Highway 181 in southeast Bexar County, according to county fire officials. The fire happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 11700 block of Hwy 181. It’s unknown where the fire originated, but...
CBS Austin
Popular Texas restaurant destroyed in fire
HILL COUNTRY, Texas (WOAI) — The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze.
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
New Braunfels' river parking lots raise over $500K from 'rowdy crowds'
Over 32,000 pounds of trash was collected this season.
seguintoday.com
Big Red Barn doors to open for Pecan Fest Fun
(Seguin) — The doors of the Big Red Barn which also includes the Texas Pecan Museum will be opening during this weekend’s community wide Pecan Fest and Heritage Days. The Big Red Barn officially known as The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center is announcing its full slate of activities on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
KSAT 12
Rising costs stand in way of reopening popular restaurant destroyed by fire in San Antonio, owners say
SAN ANTONIO – Jacala Mexican Restaurant fans are waiting for the owners to announce the start of construction after the business burned down in March. But the owners say the state of the economy will influence their decision on whether or not to reopen. Lucille Hooker and her sister,...
foxsanantonio.com
Passenger dies after driver wraps vehicle around utility pole in horrific crash
SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after he crashed his car into a utility pole, killing his passenger on the West Side. The accident happened just after midnight on Wednesday along West Commerce and Northwest 36th Street. Police said the driver wrapped his car around a utility pole,...
KENS 5
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
Multiple residents posted on Nextdoor that they're hearing weird noises late at night. KENS 5 did some digging to try and solve the mystery.
seguintoday.com
Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle
(Seguin) — A Seguin woman is fighting for her life today in a San Antonio hospital after being struck by a pickup truck Wednesday night. Seguin Police say at approximately 8:18 p.m., the Seguin Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a Ford Ranger in the 2900 block of State Highway 46 North. Responding officers found a female, later identified as 45-year-old Crystal Miller with severe injuries at the scene.
KSAT 12
Driver was intoxicated, speeding during overnight crash that killed passenger, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old man who was driving a car at the time of a deadly crash on the city’s West Side was intoxicated and speeding, according to San Antonio police. Officers immediately conducted a sobriety test on that man after officers chased him down when he tried to run from the scene, a police report says.
KTSA
San Antonio police want to identify west side armed robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department wants to identify a suspect connected to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store on the west side. Investigators say the man captured in surveillance video walked into the store in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street and pulled out a handgun. He then pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from the registers.
Three men arrested after leading authorities on pursuit southwest of Bexar County
SOMERSET, Texas — Three men have been arrested after several different agencies, including the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, were led to search for suspects who reportedly robbed a casino in La Salle County, according to La Salle County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Robert Rogelio Martinez, 40-years-old from Cotulla, Jonathan...
KSAT 12
Couple accused of charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up for the job
SAN ANTONIO – A couple has been arrested for charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up to finish the job. Bexar County Jail records show Rodolfo Covarrubias, 40, and Jessica Monica Ramirez, 42, have each been charged with theft between $100 and $750, theft between $100 and $750-elderly, and theft between $2,500 and $3,000-elderly.
fox7austin.com
Austin teen dies after being shot and dropped off at hospital
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the teen who died after being shot and dropped off at a hospital. 19-year-old David Samuel Medina died on October 21 after a shooting that happened in the 6600 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard at around 7:31 p.m. Officers responded to...
seguintoday.com
Grab your paint brushes for Friday’s Pecan Fest Paint Out
(Seguin) — Art easels will be stationed all across downtown Seguin and local parks this Friday. Artists are being invited to participate in this year’s Pecan Fest Paint Out, an outdoor painting and photography event. Liz Romero with the Seguin Art League, says the idea is to come...
Strong storms flip trucks, damage buildings after Texas tornado warning
At least two residences reportedly had parts of their roofs ripped off.
seguintoday.com
Seguin is set to Go Nuts in Downtown
(Seguin) — It’s time to go nuts with Seguin’s annual Pecan Fest scheduled for Saturday, October 29. The day includes nutty and heritage activities throughout Seguin including downtown, the library, the Big Red Barn, Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin, and at the Sebastopol House. In downtown,...
Texas man arrested in New Braunfels on additional human trafficking charge, other victims possible
KXAN has learned new details about a 58-year-old retired U.S. Air Force colonel who has been arrested twice in New Braunfels over the last week on two separate charges of human trafficking.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in San Antonio on Sunday. The crash happened on Blanco road at Wilderness Oak at midnight.
KSAT 12
Rain and storms headed east Friday morning
As of 9 am Friday morning, the main line of rain and storms has pushed through the San Antonio area, and is now moving through our eastern counties. While some of the storms found were strong, most of the activity in our viewing area remained sub-severe, but still produced heavy rainfall, lightning, and some gusty winds for the morning drive.
