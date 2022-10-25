DAVIESS COUNTY – A Chillicothe driver is seriously injured following a crash five miles north of Cameron Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Montana Akers, 19, traveled off the east side of I-35, struck the mile marker post at the 59.2 marker and struck an embankment. The vehicle then struck the ground again and overturned. Akers was ejected.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO