Kokomo, IN

WISH-TV

Arrests made in muscle car theft ring involving an Indiana manufacturing location

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested as a part of a larger investigation into a ring of muscle car thefts across three states. U.S. Marshalls Service in Toledo, Ohio took 21-year-old Devon Barr into custody on Oct.25 after a warrant was issued from Howard Superior Court II for Devon Barr for two counts of Auto Theft and Corrupt Business Influence on July 26. Barr is accused of being part of a group of individuals stealing and reselling Dodge Chargers and other high-performance vehicles with the Scat Pack options across Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

US Marshals arrest man accused of stealing 2 Dodge Chargers in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — An arrest was made Tuesday after an investigation into two stolen Dodge Chargers in Kokomo uncovered a larger car theft ring spanning at least three states. When two Chargers were stolen from Kokomo in March of 2022, Kokomo police began working with several other agencies to investigate.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

18-year-old arrested for Kokomo burglary

KOKOMO, Ind — An 18-year-old is in custody after a burglary attempt in Kokomo early Thursday morning. It happened at the Annex of Kokomo apartments. Police responded to an apartment around 3:30 a.m., where they found three residents holding a suspect at gunpoint. The residents told police the suspect had entered the apartment wearing a ski mask and pointed a gun at them.
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to gives names to the state’s 600+ unidentified people

INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Police laboratory.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Time line of the investigation into the Delphi Murders

It's been almost six years since Libby German and Abby Williams were found murdered, and here is a look at the time line of the investigation. Time line of the investigation into the Delphi Murders. It's been almost six years since Libby German and Abby Williams were found murdered, and...
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin, fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands 4 suspects in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS — A conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands four suspects in federal prison. Three of the suspects from California and Mexico, identified as Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas, were previously sentenced to just over three years in prison. On Thursday, a federal judge […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Final suspect sentenced in 2018 Miami County murder case

PERU, Ind. – The final suspect in a 2018 Miami County murder case learned his sentence this week. On Thursday, a judge sentenced 28-year-old Joshua Kean to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. He’d pleaded guilty to a felony charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury as part of a plea deal. In exchange for his guilty plea, murder and obstruction of justice counts were dismissed.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash

CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
SYRACUSE, IN
FOX59

Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation

MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dead after car hits a tree and catches on fire

HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and US 40, just east of Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, IN
wfft.com

Two Cass County men arrested in connection with August burglary

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men from Cass County have been arrested in connection with a burglary in August. Indiana State Police (ISP) says Justin Robinson, 33, and Dakota Beebout, 29, both of Logansport, burglarized a pole barn in the 2400 block of East Wabash River Road on Aug. 2.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Syracuse woman dead after single-car crash in Kosciusko County

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-car crash in Kosciusko County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the 79-year-old woman was driving a Cadillac south on State Road 13, near SR 14, when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. First responders rendered first aid but were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

