MLive.com
Lions offense at its healthiest since Week 2, while defense rules out 2 starters
ALLEN PARK -- D’Andre Swift is so healthy that he’s not even in question to play on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, the first time that’s happened since opening day. And on opening day, D’Andre Swift was very, very good. There aren’t many players more explosive...
MLive.com
Boxing or football? Former Michigan State star leaving options open
Le’Veon Bell has spent this fall in the boxing ring instead of on the football field; he beat another former running back in Adrian Peterson earlier this fall and this Saturday will take on former MMA fighter Uriah Hall in his professional debut. But he isn’t completely ruling out...
MLive.com
Jack Fox goes from living on a friend’s floor to highest-paid punter in NFL
ALLEN PARK -- Jack Fox was out of school, and out of work too. So he started paying rent to live on a friend’s floor for a while. Just a few years later, the Detroit Lions have made him the highest-paid punter in the league, inking him to a three-year, $11.325 deal that includes $7.5 million in guarantees. Perhaps now he can find himself a nice place to live. Considering he’s still driving the same Toyota 4Runner he had back at Rice University, just don’t expect him to splurge too much.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill out, rookie Malik Willis to start
Rookie quarterback Malik Willis will make his first NFL start for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The team ruled out
MLive.com
Make your NFL Week 8 picks for a chance at $50
Watching football is always more fun when there’s something riding on the outcome, so we’re proud to bring you the MLive.com Pro Picks Challenge! Each week, you’ll choose each NFL game against the point spread with the tiebreaker being the combined score of the Monday Night Football game. The person that picks the most games correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that picks the most games right cumulatively for the season! (And it’s not too late to get in on that action.)
MLive.com
Enter our weekly contest: Make your Lions-Dolphin picks in the Prop Bet Showdown for a chance to win a prize
Think you know Detroit Lions football? Prove it by playing the MLive Prop Bet Showdown. Each week there will be 10 prop questions revolving around the Lions game and/or their opponents or rivals. The person that answers the most questions correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that answers the most questions right cumulatively for the season – and it’s not too late to get in on that action!
MLive.com
Lions don’t think NFL is figuring out their offensive tendencies
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions scored more points than anybody else in the first month of the season. Over their last two games, they’ve scored just six points while never finding the end zone at all. Which prompts the question: Are the Lions starting to show tendencies to...
MLive.com
4-star RB Kedrick Reescano decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State and coach Mel Tucker just lost another member of their next recruiting class. Kedrick Reescano, a 2023 four-star running back from New Caney High School in Texas, announced his decommitment via Twitter on Thursday afternoon. That move came after he took official visits to Ole Miss and Oklahoma State earlier this month, according to 247Sports.
MLive.com
Dan Campbell thankful for ownership’s support, but knows he must start winning
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell is just 4-18-1 in his first 23 games in Detroit, which is not only the worst record by any coach in the league during that stretch, but the worst start by any Lions head coach since Jim Schwartz went 4-19 more than a decade ago.
