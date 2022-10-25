ALLEN PARK -- Jack Fox was out of school, and out of work too. So he started paying rent to live on a friend’s floor for a while. Just a few years later, the Detroit Lions have made him the highest-paid punter in the league, inking him to a three-year, $11.325 deal that includes $7.5 million in guarantees. Perhaps now he can find himself a nice place to live. Considering he’s still driving the same Toyota 4Runner he had back at Rice University, just don’t expect him to splurge too much.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO