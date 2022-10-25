Read full article on original website
KMZU
USDA Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Issues
USDA - USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service focuses on various research avenues to address antimicrobial resistance concerns and promote antimicrobial stewardship. USDA's Rod Bain reports:
KMZU
Beef Cattle Supplies Beginning to Shrink
USDA - If there was any doubt that the beef cattle inventory is contracting, the latest USDA numbers have erased that doubt. USDA's Gary Crawford has more in this report:
KMZU
What to Know about 2023 DMC Sign-Up
USDA - Dairy producers have until December 9th to enroll in USDA Dairy Margin Coverage for next year, but what do they need to know about this program? USDA's Rod Bain has the answers in this report:
