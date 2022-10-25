Diane Miles has lived on a ranch in Cresson since 1955, when she moved with her husband to the property owned by his family. She remembers the days when Cresson was a “real ranch community.” After feeding their cattle in the morning, the ranchers went to the grocery store to pick up their mail, drink coffee and tell stories. The tight-knit residents worked together each year to make sure everyone got their cattle loaded on railcars to be shipped to feedlots.

CRESSON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO