Dallas Cowboys owner donates $500,000 to Abbott campaignAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family of Trans Woman Who Died in Custody Disputes Autopsy Results After Requesting Independent Examination
After receiving the results of an independent autopsy, the family of a transgender woman who died while in custody is calling for criminal charges to be brought against first responders involved in the encounter. The case that garnered national attention centers on an incident where police were called to a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
14-Year-Old Riding Miniature Motorcycle Struck by Vehicle: White Settlement PD
A 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was struck by a car while riding a miniature motorbike Tuesday afternoon in White Settlement, police say. White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said it happened at about lunchtime near Brewer Middle School. Police pictures from the scene showed first responders at the intersection of Gibbs Drive and South Cherry Lane.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Person Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Parker County
One person is dead in Parker County after he presented officers with a "deadly threat" that caused a Fort Worth police officer to fire his weapon, the department confirms to NBC 5. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit was searching for a man who had an active...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Fired on Officers Sunday, Department Says
A man shot by Dallas Police during an exchange of gunfire near Fair Park Sunday night has died, police say. The department said officers were called to a disturbance in a parking lot on the 3400 block of Metropolitan Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they reported seeing several men arguing and that at least one of the men was armed with a gun.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Staff Member Arrested After Kids Exposed to THC on Halloween at Primrose in Prosper
Prosper Police said it arrested a staff member on Halloween after four children became suddenly ill at Primrose School of Prosper and had to be taken to the hospital. In a statement, Police said on Monday around 4:35 p.m., Prosper Dispatch received a call about a medical emergency at the Primrose School of Prosper located at 1185 La Cima Blvd.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Preschool Teacher Arrested After Kids Exposed to THC, Sickened on Halloween: Police
A preschool teacher in Prosper is out of a job and facing felony charges after police say four children became suddenly ill on Halloween due to suspected THC exposure and had to be hospitalized. In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Prosper Police said dispatchers received a call at about 4:35 p.m....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Good Samaritan Helps Rescue Driver in Fiery Garland Crash
When an 18-wheeler crashed into flames in I-30 in Garland Tuesday morning, a Fort Worth man suddenly found himself in the role of rescuer. "All I could think of is those guys had to get out of that truck before it burned,” Jessie Wilkerson said. Wilkerson was heading east...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Officers Injured in Overnight Crash on Dallas North Tollway
Dallas police officers helping a driver on the Dallas North Tollway were injured when a car crashed into their cruiser. The Dallas Police Department says at around 2:15 a.m. officers assigned to the North Central Patrol Division were outside their cruiser helping the driver of a stalled vehicle in the southbound lanes in the 9900 block of the Dallas North Tollway.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Once a Small Ranching Community, Cresson Stands on the Brink of a Boom
Diane Miles has lived on a ranch in Cresson since 1955, when she moved with her husband to the property owned by his family. She remembers the days when Cresson was a “real ranch community.” After feeding their cattle in the morning, the ranchers went to the grocery store to pick up their mail, drink coffee and tell stories. The tight-knit residents worked together each year to make sure everyone got their cattle loaded on railcars to be shipped to feedlots.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Zoo ‘Cheetah Brother' Dies
A cheetah at the Dallas Zoo has died, the zoo confirmed in a press release. 10-year-old Brutus was one of the zoo’s “cheetah brothers” on habitat and recently developed a poor appetite and became lethargic and weak. The zoo’s veterinary team performed exams but could not find a cause for his symptoms. Though he was still monitored, Brutus’ appetite did not return and his condition eventually worsened with evidence of kidney failure, infection and more.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
911 Issues Reported in Keller, Colleyville, Southlake and Westlake
Police in Keller, Colleyville, Southlake and Westlake are warning anyone needing to call 911 Tuesday afternoon that they may run into trouble getting through. AT&T Mobility has reported a service issue that may limit the ability to call 911. Police agencies served by Northeast Tarrant Communications Center (NETCOM) said if...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man's Body Found in Plano Home After Early-Morning House Fire
The body of a man was found inside a Plano home that caught fire early Monday morning. Plano firefighters were called to a large fire on Simpkins Place at about 5 a.m. Fire officials said the fire was so intense that it was too dangerous to send firefighters inside the home to search right away.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Reindeer Manor Halloween Park to Move After Nearly Half Century
For 49 years, Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak has been giving visitors a scare...in the best way. "As near as we can tell, we can't find an example of an older existing haunted house," Reindeer Manor Halloween Park co-owner Alex Lohmann said. "I love Halloween, and the artistry, and the imagery behind it. Haunting is an art."
