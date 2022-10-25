Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Fall leaves add fuel to wildfire in Ky. county
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - A wildfire in Breathitt County that has burned more than 50 acres is gaining fuel from fall leaves on the ground. Jake Hall, the branch manager at the Hazard Branch, of the Kentucky Division of Forestry, said “Over the past week we’ve had 80 fires burn around 3,900 acres.”
kentuckytoday.com
Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
wymt.com
Several EKY counties set to receive funding to improve water infrastructure
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced millions of dollars in funding will support more than 400 projects to improve water infrastructure across the Commonwealth. The funding comes from the second round of Governor Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. “Since the start of my administration, I’ve prioritized...
wymt.com
$8.9 million awarded to Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan Counties to promote health and safety
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Three Eastern Kentucky counties are set to receive millions of dollars, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday. Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan Counties were awarded $8.9 million. The money will go toward building an emergency services center, building a food pantry facility and extending waterlines in Morgan...
q95fm.net
Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky
In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
wymt.com
Family wonders why hole in front of their home wasn’t fixed during street project
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Near the end of September, we first introduced you to the problem of Vinson Street in Williamson, with holes that locals described as canyons in the middle of the road. Then, a few days ago, we shared how the West Virginia Division of Highways came in...
wymt.com
2022 Pike County Bowl raises more than $28k, all-time total nears $1 million
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl check distribution luncheon took place Thursday, dividing the 2022 funds between Pike County’s high schools. During the luncheon, hosted at Community Trust Bank, officials announced another successful event to wrap the 37th year of the football fan-favorite event. Each high school...
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
Abandoned Kentucky Mine with Massive Tunnels and Caves is Hauntingly Cool [PHOTOS]
Caves are fascinating and ominous places. Whether formed by water or mining, they are so beautiful. Seriously, I love caves so much, if I could find one to live in, I would move in tomorrow. When I came across this abandoned mine in Kentucky, I was mesmerized. It is so...
Sheriff warns Kentucky residents of phone scam impersonating public offices
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam call going around the area. According to the PCSO, the scammers are calling residents and claiming to work for the sheriff’s office or another public office. The sheriff’s office says this is a scam and residents […]
salyersvilleindependent.com
Driver indicted in Estill Co. fatal wreck
ESTILL COUNTY – The driver in a 2021 fatal wreck has now been indicted. The wreck resulted in the death of a Powell County man and serious injuries to a Salyersville man. Marsha Maggard, 38 years old of Irvine, is now facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. While she was being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail, she has since been released, with her next court hearing in the case slated for December 6 at 12:30 p.m.
Kentucky deputies take 130 grams of drugs, man arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs. Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away […]
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
Where to get rid of old prescription drugs in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend. The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely...
wymt.com
Scores from Week 11 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school regular season has come to an end and here’s how our mountain teams fared in their regular season finales. Pike Central vs. Paintsville (not played reportedly due to lack of officials)
wymt.com
Woman charged with third-offense DUI, injuring Wayne County teen
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Wayne County woman is charged with driving under the influence for the third time and injuring a teenage girl in a crash, court records show. Lisa Harper, 47, was charged this week after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Harper is charged with third-offense...
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
wymt.com
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new horse racing facility in Ashland
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Boyd County on Friday to help break ground on a $55 million investment – a new horse racing facility. Beshear announced to the crowd Friday that he is doing everything he can to make sure Kentucky stays the horse racing capital with this new facility.
k105.com
Drought conditions worsen across Kentucky
Continued dry weather has led to an expansion of both the area and severity of drought conditions in Kentucky, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report issued Thursday. The eastern half of Pike County is the only area of the state not experiencing any drought conditions in the Oct....
q95fm.net
School Bus Crash in Perry County Send Driver to Hospital
It’s reported that the Perry County Sheriff’s Office early this morning responded to the scene of a school bus crash in the Lotts Creek Community. We’re told the bus driver was taken to a hospital. We do not know his current condition. The driver of the bus...
Comments / 1