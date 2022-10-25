ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
wymt.com

Fall leaves add fuel to wildfire in Ky. county

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - A wildfire in Breathitt County that has burned more than 50 acres is gaining fuel from fall leaves on the ground. Jake Hall, the branch manager at the Hazard Branch, of the Kentucky Division of Forestry, said “Over the past week we’ve had 80 fires burn around 3,900 acres.”
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Several EKY counties set to receive funding to improve water infrastructure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced millions of dollars in funding will support more than 400 projects to improve water infrastructure across the Commonwealth. The funding comes from the second round of Governor Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. “Since the start of my administration, I’ve prioritized...
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Burn Ban Issued for Several Counties in Eastern Kentucky

In other news, six counties in the Eastern Kentucky region have issued a burn ban. These counties banned burning of any kind and is banned no matter what time of the day it is. These counties are Johnson, Magoffin, Rowan, Lawrence, Pulaski and Whitley. The bans were issued by each...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

2022 Pike County Bowl raises more than $28k, all-time total nears $1 million

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl check distribution luncheon took place Thursday, dividing the 2022 funds between Pike County’s high schools. During the luncheon, hosted at Community Trust Bank, officials announced another successful event to wrap the 37th year of the football fan-favorite event. Each high school...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Over $217 Million to Provide Clean Drinking Water, Improve Infrastructure Across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Oct. 27, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Gov. Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved...
KENTUCKY STATE
salyersvilleindependent.com

Driver indicted in Estill Co. fatal wreck

ESTILL COUNTY – The driver in a 2021 fatal wreck has now been indicted. The wreck resulted in the death of a Powell County man and serious injuries to a Salyersville man. Marsha Maggard, 38 years old of Irvine, is now facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. While she was being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail, she has since been released, with her next court hearing in the case slated for December 6 at 12:30 p.m.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky deputies take 130 grams of drugs, man arrested

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs. Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Where to get rid of old prescription drugs in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky residents who want to get rid of prescription drugs they no longer need may do so this weekend. The events are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The program offers a way to dispose of prescription drugs safely...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Scores from Week 11 of mountain high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school regular season has come to an end and here’s how our mountain teams fared in their regular season finales. Pike Central vs. Paintsville (not played reportedly due to lack of officials)
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Woman charged with third-offense DUI, injuring Wayne County teen

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Wayne County woman is charged with driving under the influence for the third time and injuring a teenage girl in a crash, court records show. Lisa Harper, 47, was charged this week after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Harper is charged with third-offense...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
wymt.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new horse racing facility in Ashland

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Boyd County on Friday to help break ground on a $55 million investment – a new horse racing facility. Beshear announced to the crowd Friday that he is doing everything he can to make sure Kentucky stays the horse racing capital with this new facility.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Drought conditions worsen across Kentucky

Continued dry weather has led to an expansion of both the area and severity of drought conditions in Kentucky, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report issued Thursday. The eastern half of Pike County is the only area of the state not experiencing any drought conditions in the Oct....
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

School Bus Crash in Perry County Send Driver to Hospital

It’s reported that the Perry County Sheriff’s Office early this morning responded to the scene of a school bus crash in the Lotts Creek Community. We’re told the bus driver was taken to a hospital. We do not know his current condition. The driver of the bus...
PERRY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy