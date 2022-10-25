ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Police searching for suspects allegedly involved in carjacking of food delivery driver

By Ivy Tan
 4 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County are seeking the public’s help in locating a car that was stolen on Monday, as well as the armed suspects who allegedly took the car and robbed its owner at gunpoint.

On Monday, Oct. 24 at 10:44 p.m., officers responded to the 15200 block of Flintlock Terrace in Woodbridge to investigate a reported robbery.

According to police, the officers discovered that the victim was delivering food to a home in the area when he was approached by a group of men he did not know. During this encounter, the group of men — now identified as the suspects — reportedly brandished a firearm and demanded that the victim give them his belongings.

Prince William Police looking for shootout suspects

The suspects then took the victim’s belongings and the food before driving away from the scene in the victim’s car, police said.

No injuries were reported and no shots were fired during the incident. According to police, the suspects were wearing all black clothing, with one man wearing a red mask while the other two wore black masks.

The car that was stolen from the victim has been identified as a 2022 white Toyota Corolla with the Virginia license number TWV1020 .

Anyone who has seen the car or has information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

