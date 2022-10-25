ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

KYTV

Branson, Mo. Public Works Department hosting citywide fall cleanup

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson will hold its fall cleanup starting Monday. This is a service the city offers at no cost to help residents properly dispose of large unwanted items that trash haulers do not typically pick up to help keep the Branson community clean. Branson’s...
BRANSON, MO
FOX 2

Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Jellystone Park annexed into Forsyth city limits

After months of discussions Forsyth officials annexed a piece of property owned by the Jellystone Branson Camp Resort into the city limits. The property, which is currently undeveloped agricultural land, runs adjacent to Highway 76 East in front of the resort, was voluntarily annexed by Bill No. 550 at the Thursday, Oct. 13, Board of Aldermen meeting with a 3-1 vote. Ward II Alderman Dennis Winzenried voted against the annexation.
FORSYTH, MO
KYTV

City leaders in Harrison, Ark., discuss speeding solutions

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - City leaders in Harrison formed a new special committee to address speeding solutions. Motivated by the work of the previous homelessness committee, Mayor Jerry Jackson says a large number of recent discussions with concerned residents led to the decision. “The last three or four months, I’ve...
HARRISON, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

I-44 ramps to close at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City soon

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — An upcoming ramp closure on I-44 will impact traffic early next month. Crews are expected to repair pavement on the ramps beginning Monday-Friday, November 7-11 & 14-18. MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts:. I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of...
STOTTS CITY, MO
KYTV

Only 2 Weekends Left at the Exeter Corn Maze

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://exetercornmaze.com/. The Exeter Corn Maze is so much more than the biggest corn maze in 4...
EXETER, MO
KYTV

ON YOUR SIDE: EPA officials provide contamination abatement update to Verona community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2018 concerns over air and water contamination of a Lawrence County town reached the federal government. Monday the Environmental Protection Agency met with the community of Verona to deliver their latest report after working with the BCP Ingredients, Inc., a nearby plant they say has exposed people to potentially deadly toxins.
VERONA, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

BRANSON, MO

