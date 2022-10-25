Read full article on original website
Abandoned condos being demolished; Silver Dollar City still quiet about plans for Indian Ridge land
On Wednesday, heavy machinery could be seen starting to tear down the unfinished condos which have previously been the subject of viral videos on social media.
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Public Works Department hosting citywide fall cleanup
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson will hold its fall cleanup starting Monday. This is a service the city offers at no cost to help residents properly dispose of large unwanted items that trash haulers do not typically pick up to help keep the Branson community clean. Branson’s...
Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment
An apparent incident at Silver Dollar City has caused several local agencies to respond.
“Oh no, this is real” Visiting family on derailed Silver Dollar City train shares story
BRANSON, Mo. – A family visiting Branson from St. Charles for fall break is leaving with unintended memories. “All of a sudden in my mind, I’m like, ‘I heard something, Sheryl Rowley said. “But you hear a lot of things on a train. And I felt like a weird jolt. And then next thing I […]
Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
Silver Dollar City train derailment injures 7 people in Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City said a train derailment at their park in Branson, Mo. injured seven people. The park said on social media that sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track Wednesday evening. The park said paramedics provided emergency care onsite...
Silver Dollar City officially owns former Indian Ridge property where abandoned condos sit
16 years after a $1.6 billion resort was set to be built on property on Table Rock Lake, the entire piece of land once again has only one owner: Silver Dollar City.
KYTV
WATCH NEWSER: Stone County emergency personnel share update on Silver Dollar City train derailment
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Silver Dollar City reports six guests and one employee suffered injuries in a train derailment at the theme park on Wednesday. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at the theme park near Branson. Witnesses say the train crash occurred around 6 p.m.
KYTV
SPONSORED The Place: Experience the Haygoods Christmas Show
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Experience the magic of the Haygoods Christmas Show in Branson. We’re talking with Timothy Haygood about what guests can expect to see this holiday season.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Jellystone Park annexed into Forsyth city limits
After months of discussions Forsyth officials annexed a piece of property owned by the Jellystone Branson Camp Resort into the city limits. The property, which is currently undeveloped agricultural land, runs adjacent to Highway 76 East in front of the resort, was voluntarily annexed by Bill No. 550 at the Thursday, Oct. 13, Board of Aldermen meeting with a 3-1 vote. Ward II Alderman Dennis Winzenried voted against the annexation.
KYTV
City leaders in Harrison, Ark., discuss speeding solutions
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - City leaders in Harrison formed a new special committee to address speeding solutions. Motivated by the work of the previous homelessness committee, Mayor Jerry Jackson says a large number of recent discussions with concerned residents led to the decision. “The last three or four months, I’ve...
KYTV
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 100 homeowners in a neighborhood in Springfield piled into a small tent on Monday night where a house that stood for nearly a century before developers demolished it. They voiced their concerns over what has become a controversial development project by BK&M LLC on...
KYTV
Police in Morrisville, Mo. looking for someone who vandalized post office, another building
MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Morrisville Police Department asks for help to find someone who spray painted profanity and drawings on the post office, two stop signs, the local Family Dollar, and 15 to 20 mailboxes. The city of Morrisville’s Facebook page says that pink spray paint was used all...
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
fourstateshomepage.com
I-44 ramps to close at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City soon
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — An upcoming ramp closure on I-44 will impact traffic early next month. Crews are expected to repair pavement on the ramps beginning Monday-Friday, November 7-11 & 14-18. MoDOT listed the following traffic impacts:. I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of...
KYTV
Only 2 Weekends Left at the Exeter Corn Maze
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://exetercornmaze.com/. The Exeter Corn Maze is so much more than the biggest corn maze in 4...
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: EPA officials provide contamination abatement update to Verona community
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2018 concerns over air and water contamination of a Lawrence County town reached the federal government. Monday the Environmental Protection Agency met with the community of Verona to deliver their latest report after working with the BCP Ingredients, Inc., a nearby plant they say has exposed people to potentially deadly toxins.
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'
Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.
6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park
BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
KYTV
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
