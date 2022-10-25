After months of discussions Forsyth officials annexed a piece of property owned by the Jellystone Branson Camp Resort into the city limits. The property, which is currently undeveloped agricultural land, runs adjacent to Highway 76 East in front of the resort, was voluntarily annexed by Bill No. 550 at the Thursday, Oct. 13, Board of Aldermen meeting with a 3-1 vote. Ward II Alderman Dennis Winzenried voted against the annexation.

