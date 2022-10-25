Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
MoDOT to close portions of U.S. Route 36 in Livingston County for resufacing
LIVINGSTON COUNTY – MoDOT will close two crossovers and four ramps on Route 36 in Livingston County for a resurfacing project. From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday the crossovers at Mitchell Avenue east of Route 65 in Chillicothe and at Fellows Street and Route C in Utica. The...
KMZU
$8.8 million dollar grant awarded for Brunswick Port
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Green Hills Regional Planning Commission will receive an $8.7 million dollar grant from the United States Maritime Administration to further the development of container-on-barge shipping services in Brunswick. The grant will upgrade an existing port terminal with a new container dock and related mooring structures, add...
KMZU
Chillicothe driver seriously injured in accident outside of Cameron
DAVIESS COUNTY – A Chillicothe driver is seriously injured following a crash five miles north of Cameron Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Montana Akers, 19, traveled off the east side of I-35, struck the mile marker post at the 59.2 marker and struck an embankment. The vehicle then struck the ground again and overturned. Akers was ejected.
KMZU
Lexington, Richmond PD involved in vehicle pursuit
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. - Lexington police said a driver fled from an attempted traffic stop last night. The pursuit of the suspect vehicle was joined by Richmond Police, and ended in Clay County where deputies deployed spike strips, deflating the tires. The driver and a passenger, both of whom had suspended licenses, were the subjects of warrants out of Independence and Kansas City.
KMZU
ELAP Covers Losses from Additional Cost of Transporting Water to Livestock
CARROLLTON - If you’ve incurred additional operating costs for transporting water to livestock due to an eligible drought, assistance may be available to you through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP). According to Katie Singer with Carroll County FSA, An eligible drought means that...
KMZU
North Carolina man's arrest signals end of 38-year-long rape, attempted murder investigation in Columbia
COLUMBIA – A man has been arrested in North Carolina, which concludes a 38-year-long rape and attempted murder investigation in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department says in a news release it worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to arrest James Frederick Wilson, 59, at his Mooresville home.
KMZU
Columbia man accused of rape, assault makes initial court appearance
COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man arrested yesterday on sex crime allegations makes an initial appearance in Boone County court today. A statement from the Columbia Police Department indicates 37-year-old Travis Birkhead was arrested for first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault regarding an incident on Saturday in which officers reportedly responded to an assault in the 2100 block of Business Loop 70. Investigation concluded a female victim had been assaulted and raped, leading to the eventual search of Birkhead’s home and arrest.
Comments / 0