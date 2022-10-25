ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chariton County, MO

KMZU

$8.8 million dollar grant awarded for Brunswick Port

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Green Hills Regional Planning Commission will receive an $8.7 million dollar grant from the United States Maritime Administration to further the development of container-on-barge shipping services in Brunswick. The grant will upgrade an existing port terminal with a new container dock and related mooring structures, add...
BRUNSWICK, MO
KMZU

Chillicothe driver seriously injured in accident outside of Cameron

DAVIESS COUNTY – A Chillicothe driver is seriously injured following a crash five miles north of Cameron Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Montana Akers, 19, traveled off the east side of I-35, struck the mile marker post at the 59.2 marker and struck an embankment. The vehicle then struck the ground again and overturned. Akers was ejected.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Lexington, Richmond PD involved in vehicle pursuit

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. - Lexington police said a driver fled from an attempted traffic stop last night. The pursuit of the suspect vehicle was joined by Richmond Police, and ended in Clay County where deputies deployed spike strips, deflating the tires. The driver and a passenger, both of whom had suspended licenses, were the subjects of warrants out of Independence and Kansas City.
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

ELAP Covers Losses from Additional Cost of Transporting Water to Livestock

CARROLLTON - If you’ve incurred additional operating costs for transporting water to livestock due to an eligible drought, assistance may be available to you through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP). According to Katie Singer with Carroll County FSA, An eligible drought means that...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Columbia man accused of rape, assault makes initial court appearance

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man arrested yesterday on sex crime allegations makes an initial appearance in Boone County court today. A statement from the Columbia Police Department indicates 37-year-old Travis Birkhead was arrested for first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault regarding an incident on Saturday in which officers reportedly responded to an assault in the 2100 block of Business Loop 70. Investigation concluded a female victim had been assaulted and raped, leading to the eventual search of Birkhead’s home and arrest.
COLUMBIA, MO

