COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man arrested yesterday on sex crime allegations makes an initial appearance in Boone County court today. A statement from the Columbia Police Department indicates 37-year-old Travis Birkhead was arrested for first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault regarding an incident on Saturday in which officers reportedly responded to an assault in the 2100 block of Business Loop 70. Investigation concluded a female victim had been assaulted and raped, leading to the eventual search of Birkhead’s home and arrest.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO