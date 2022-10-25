Read full article on original website
Welcoming figure awakening ceremony celebrates bond between Edmonds Waterfront Center, Coast Salish people
An estimated 150 community members gathered on Friday morning at the Edmonds Waterfront Center to be part of the formal dedication and awakening of the newest piece of public art to grace that facility. Carved from a cedar log by Coast Salish artist and woodcarver Ty Juvinel, it depicts a grandmother presenting a rattle to her granddaughter, symbolizing the passing of culture between generations. Placed in front of the main doors to the center and oriented to face west in the direction of the Tulalip lands, its outstretched hands convey a traditional Coast Salish welcome, inviting visitors to land on the beach, come inside, and celebrate with the community.
Scene in Edmonds: Foliage and flowers
Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager Shawneri Guzman, emergency...
Trick or treat with Edmonds School District Girl Scouts in Mountlake Terrace Oct 29
Edmonds School District Girl Scouts are hosting Trunk or Treat from 3-5 p.m. rain or shine this Saturday, Oct. 29 at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Mountlake Terrace. Come trick or treat in a COVID-safe outdoor environment. The event is open to all. Attendees are invited to check out the adventure...
City of Edmonds has opening on arts commission
The City of Edmonds Arts Commission will have a one-year, partial-term opening in 2023 for an Edmonds resident with a professional background in the arts and a passion and interest in working with the cultural arts community. A person appointed to this position will have the opportunity to request appointment to a subsequent four-year term. The application for the position is open and the deadline to submit application is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission seeks new member
The City of Edmonds is inviting those interested to apply for the open professional position on the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission (HPC). Qualified professional candidates will have experience in identifying, evaluating and protecting historic resources and a background in any of the following disciplines: history, architecture, architectural history, historic preservation, planning, cultural anthropology, archaeology, cultural geography, American studies, law and/or real estate.
Come as you aren’t: Get ready for the return of Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night in downtown Edmonds
It has been three long years since downtown Edmonds opened up its streets to trick-or-treaters on Halloween night, but on Monday this wildly popular family event returns in full. The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce invites everyone — kids, grownups, and furry friends alike — to don their costumes and come partake in the fun! This will be a free, safe and interactive space for families to come trick-or-treat at local businesses and gather with their community.
Edmonds Port Commission special meeting agenda for Nov. 1, 2022
D. Authorization for Executive Director to Write off $1,388.88 and Send Account to Collections. IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit) A. Authorization To Approve Edmonds Yacht Club To Conduct Holiday On The Docks In Guest Moorage. Saturday, December 3, 2022 Through January 2, 2023.
School board OKs school improvement plans, hears success stories from Meadowdale Middle
Edmonds School District leaders voted Tuesday night to approve the district’s 2022-23 school improvement plans as well as the 2022-23 Highly Capable Program plan. Each year, each school in the district is required to develop and adopt a school improvement plan or process, which is reviewed by the board. At its Oct. 25 business meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve the improvement plans after months of hearing from each school about their plans for the new school year.
Public comments accepted on emissions permit for new Edmonds wastewater treatment plant system
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has opened the public comment period on a proposed emissions permit for the City of Edmonds wastewater treatment plant. The project under review includes replacing the city’s decommissioned sewage sludge incinerator with a new Ecoremedy biosolids gasification system, which includes emissions and odor controls and other ancillary equipment.
Tighter gun safety in our schools — and a guilty plea from a former Edmonds-Woodway student
The Edmonds School District has amended its safety policies — to get police on scene faster — when guns are reported in schools. It comes after officers arrested a student with a gun at Edmonds-Woodway High School. That teen caught with the weapon has now pleaded guilty — but that’s just part of this story.
Joan Middendorf: Retired sales rep and legendary mom was known for her sense of style
In Loving Memory of Joan Frances Middendorf, 1941-2022. Joan Middendorf was born August 1st, 1941 in Seattle, Washington to George & Lillie Hill. She passed away on October 10, 2022 at the age of 81. Joan grew up in Richmond Beach, WA where she attended Shoreline High School and the...
Edmonds Port Commission meeting cancellation and special meeting notice
PUBLIC NOTICE MEETING CANCELLATION AND SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE. The Port of Edmonds has cancelled their regularly scheduled commission business meeting on Monday, Oct.31, 2022 at 7 p.m., and instead will have a Special Commission Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend in...
