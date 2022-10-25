An estimated 150 community members gathered on Friday morning at the Edmonds Waterfront Center to be part of the formal dedication and awakening of the newest piece of public art to grace that facility. Carved from a cedar log by Coast Salish artist and woodcarver Ty Juvinel, it depicts a grandmother presenting a rattle to her granddaughter, symbolizing the passing of culture between generations. Placed in front of the main doors to the center and oriented to face west in the direction of the Tulalip lands, its outstretched hands convey a traditional Coast Salish welcome, inviting visitors to land on the beach, come inside, and celebrate with the community.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO