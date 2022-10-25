Muhammad Mokaev slams Malcolm Gordon for his performance at UFC 280: “He didn’t fight like a professional”

Read full article on original website
Related
Jake Paul fears his performance against UFC legend Anderson Silva will scare off Conor McGregor from future fight
JAKE PAUL fears his performance against UFC legend Anderson Silva will scare off Conor McGregor from a future fight. The YouTuber-turned boxer returns over the weekend in Arizona, in his first bout in ten months. And he has insisted it will be worth the wait as he plans to produce...
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
Sean O'Malley: If I lost to Petr Yan at UFC 280, people would have put a lot more respect on my name
Sean O'Malley thinks the judges scoring his fight against Petr Yan in his favor did him a disservice in a certain way. O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) defeated Yan (16-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) by split decision this past Saturday at UFC 280 – a decision many thought was controversial.
MMAmania.com
Surprise! UFC icon Georges St-Pierre added to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV circus
Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. “Rush” will serve as the “official co-host,” according to event organizers.
MMAmania.com
Arizona boxing commission calls emergency meeting, fate of Anderson Silva hangs in the balance
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently told the combat sports media that he was knocked out twice while sparring for his Jake Paul boxing match, but later retracted that statement after landing in hot water with the Arizona boxing commission. Unfortunately for “The Spider,” his attempt to downplay the “exaggerated” remarks did little to keep regulators at bay.
MMAWeekly.com
18-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. UFC debut set
When Raul Rosas Jr. stepped into the cage for his Dana White Contender Series fight he was just 17 years old. But that night he provided a highlight reel finish that even some of the most experienced UFC veterans were drooling over. Now he’s set to make his UFC debut....
Wichita Eagle
Aljamain Sterling dismisses UFC 284 return, won’t fight until mid-2023: ‘Henry Cejudo can go kick rocks’
Aljamain Sterling shut down rumors of him returning at UFC 284. Bantamweight champion Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC), who retained his title against T.J. Dillashaw this past Saturday at UFC 280, has been linked to a bout with the returning Henry Cejudo for the Perth event on Feb. 12. But...
Jake Paul says Dana White is the reason he is facing Anderson Silva after UFC boss ‘guaranteed’ he would’t accept fight
JAKE PAUL revealed Dana White is the reason he is fighting UFC legend Anderson Silva. The YouTuber-turned boxer returns over the weekend in Arizona for his first bout in ten months. It will be his third opponent formerly of the UFC, following knockout wins over Ben Askren, 38, and Tyron...
Alexander Volkanovski on Conor McGregor: 'I take that lightweight title, he knows there's an opportunity there'
Alexander Volkonvski thought his Twitter exchange with Conor McGregor was weird, but isn’t surprised that he took a shot at him. After featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) and newly crowned lightweight champ Islam Makhachev faced off in the octagon at UFC 280 to set up a potential superfight, McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) tweeted that a fight between them would barely sell.
worldboxingnews.net
Knocked down or knocked out, Jake Paul has picked another dud
Jake Paul picked another dud to share a ring with after it emerged that his 47-year-old opponent got planted more than once in sparring. The YouTuber is going up against UFC legend Anderson Silva this weekend in what now seems to be strategic boxing move number six. Paul aims to...
'People say Jake Paul is no good,' according to MMA great Anderson Silva, 'but every fight is dangerous'
Anderson Silva, an MMA great and former longtime UFC champion, wants to be the first person to defeat Jake Paul in a boxing rules contest Saturday.
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones blasts Stipe Miocic for holding up UFC 282 super fight — ‘Sign the contract’
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wants to (finally) make his heavyweight debut opposite former 265-pound kingpin Stipe Miocic in the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. So what’s the hold up?. “I’m preparing to...
Georges St-Pierre reveals free agent status: 'I can do whatever I want'
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Georges St-Pierre is no longer under UFC contract. The former two-division UFC champion revealed on Friday that his contract with the Las-Vegas based promotion has hit its expiration, thus coming to the end. St-Pierre spoke to MMA Junkie at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial weigh-ins about the latest development in his career.
Arnold Allen thinks Calvin Kattar’s “mileage” will catch up to him, believes he can score a finish at UFC Vegas 63: “I believe in my power”
Arnold Allen believes he can become the first person to finish Calvin Kattar in the UFC on Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 63. Kattar has only lost once by stoppage – which was by submission in 2008 – and has been in a ton of wars. As of late, he has had four straight five-round main event fights go the distance and over that time has taken damage against the likes of Max Holloway and Josh Emmett. Although Kattar has the advantage of having five-round experience, Allen believes it’s his advantage due to the extra miles on Kattar’s body.
worldboxingnews.net
Our ‘Muhammad Ali,’ Jake Paul gets ex-champ handicap fight offer
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman believes Jake Paul could turn the hatred of him by boxing around as Muhammad Ali did. Many boxing fans despise Paul, who likes the purity of the sport and proper pugilists to engage in combat. That’s not what the ex-Disney star is about. He’s...
Anderson Silva looks sharp during open workouts for Jake Paul boxing match (Video)
Anderson Silva looked as sharp as ever during open workouts for his boxing match against Jake Paul this weekend. After months of anticipation, we will finally see Anderson Silva step into the ring to battle Jake Paul on Saturday night. It’s a contest that few could’ve imagined would actually happen, and yet, here we are waiting to see it with the world watching in Arizona.
sporf.com
WBC chief suggests that Jake Paul could earn world boxing ranking if he beats Anderson Silva
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has said that Jake Paul could earn a spot on their world ranking list if he manages to beat UFC legend Anderson Silva in their upcoming boxing match. YouTube star Paul, who already has a 5-0-0 professional boxing record, will try to add a sixth win...
Photo | Incredible Samurai poster revealed for Bellator vs. RIZIN New Year’s Eve event
Bellator and RIZIN are going all out for their New Year’s Eve event in Japan. The two promotions have had a partnership since 2015. For the most part, that partnership has just led to fighters crossing over between promotions. For example, Bellator lent future champion, Patricky Pitbull, to RIZIN for their 2019 lightweight Grand Prix.
Video | Newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev returns home to massive crowd awaiting him in Dagestan
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has received a hero’s welcome home. The Dagestanian fighter is fresh off his headlining role with Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. The pay-per-view main event was meant to crown a new lightweight champion after ‘Do Bronx’ missed weight in May. It took...
UFC Fight Night 213 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Michael Bisping returns after two months
The UFC schedule continues this week with UFC Fight Night 213 on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience. Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been...
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0