Blue Ash, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, flipped vehicle on Valley Junction Road in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash, flipped vehicle on Valley Junction Road in Cleves.
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Beaver Road in Union

UNION, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Beaver Road in Union.
UNION, KY
Fox 19

Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed "extreme indifference to...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say. No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking a lane along north I-71/75 in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in downtown Cincinnati, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the right lane along northbound Interstate 71 at northbound Interstate 75 is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hopple Street in the CUF area

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hopple Street in the CUF area.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hunt Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hunt Road in Blue Ash.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

A multi-car crash is blocking lanes along I-71 near Avondale

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-71 at Martin Luther King Drive has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Traffic cameras show officers at the scene of a multi-car crash on the interstate near Avondale, Thursday afternoon.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
FAIRFIELD, OH

