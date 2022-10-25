Read full article on original website
How to Watch “Siesta Key: Miami Moves” season 5 premiere
Siesta Key season 5 premieres tonight at 8/7c on MTV. Watch Siesta Key: Miami Moves with a subscription to Philo, FuboTV, and DIRECTV Stream. Siesta Key: Miami Moves follows a rowdy group of friends trying to keep up with their academics, new career opportunities, relationships, family, and hectic social schedules. Living in Florida’s endless sun-drenched summer, these ambitious young reality stars always find themselves wading through all sorts of drama. There are alliances, there are rivalries, betrayals, and more. And in the city—where partying abounds—things can get out of hand.
How to Watch ‘60 Days In’ season 7 “The Aftermath”
60 Days In season 7 concludes tonight at 9/8c on A&E. Stream two back-to-back episodes with Philo, Sling, and DIRECTV Stream. A&E’s 60 Days In season 7 is coming to a close during two hours of “The Aftermath,” when participants and officials unpack their time on the show. The series sends volunteers behind bars for an undercover mission. This season, for the first time in the history of the show, every participant has actually been arrested themselves, so willingly becoming an inmate again has not been easy. But Sheriff Reginald Scandrett needs eyes on the inside.
How to Watch “My Nightmare Office Affair” Lifetime movie premiere
When a workplace fling turns deadly, one careless executive puts his family in danger. Stream My Nightmare Office Affair tonight at 8/7c on Lifetime Movie Network. In Lisa’s eyes, Nick has everything. The perfect family, the perfect career—the perfect life. An executive with a wife and daughter at home, Nick ignites her jealousy at every turn, and Lisa is done watching and waiting. When she sees him vulnerable, Lisa seduces Nick and begins their workplace affair, hoping to insert herself in his family and somehow take his wife’s place. Lisa wants so badly to be a part of that perfect life, that when Nick tries to end the relationship, she quickly becomes dangerous. Watch the premiere of My Nightmare Office Affair tonight at 8/7c on LMN.
Dolly Parton Said She Has No Intention Of Touring Again And, Of Course, It's The Most Selfless Reason
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
What Matthew Perry’s Girlfriend Said That Led Him to Go to Rehab
Matthew Perry opened up about his history of addiction in an interview with Diane Sawyer ahead of his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. The Friends star has been very transparent about the effects of his addiction on his work and his health, discussing everything from attempted interventions to near-death experiences.
Alexa Nikolas Says "Zoey 101" Creator Dan Schneider "Had To Be" Present For Her Wardrobe Fittings
Alexa has been speaking out about inappropriate behavior at Nickelodeon following the release of Jennette McCurdy's memoir.
