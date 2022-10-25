ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Times editorial board member slams Fetterman, other candidates reluctant to debate: ‘risk to our democracy’

By Gabriel Hays
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Marilyn schmidt
4d ago

what is up with polls showing 'fetterwomen' has taken a slight lead. please folks voting there. keep your prisoners barred, vote Oz💥💥

EX ARMY
3d ago

Fetterman is a clown show anyone who votes for this train wreck can't be smart

Fox News

Fox News

