NY Times editorial board member slams Fetterman, other candidates reluctant to debate: ‘risk to our democracy’

Marilyn schmidt
4d ago
what is up with polls showing 'fetterwomen' has taken a slight lead. please folks voting there. keep your prisoners barred, vote Oz💥💥
EX ARMY
3d ago
Fetterman is a clown show anyone who votes for this train wreck can't be smart
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
WATCH: MSNBC host Joe Scarborough says it is 'obvious' John Fetterman is 'impaired' after stroke
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is "impaired" after his shaky debate performance Tuesday.
Swing voters rip Fetterman on MSNBC: ‘Hard to watch him speak’, ‘sore eye for the Democratic Party'
During an MSNBC "Morning Joe" segment on Friday, Pennsylvania swing voters expressed concern over Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's health.
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Latino voters told MSNBC they'd vote Republican in November because they identify more with the GOP's values of God, country, family and hard work.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband
The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
Former Biden aide calls Fetterman 'a political athlete' who 'looks and sounds like Pennsylvania'
A former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the release of a doctor's note geared toward assuaging fears about the Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office. Michael LaRosa, who also served as a special assistant to President Biden, joined host...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt
Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
N.H. DOT highway sign displayed vulgar Biden message for hours
Someone had a four-letter message for President Joe Biden not fit to repeat. Transportation officials out of New Hampshire told Boston.com that a vandal had tampered with a highway work zone message board to display a vulgar dig aimed at Biden over the weekend.
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
Behar says it's ‘depressing’ Republicans may win House, urges reporters sow skepticism about GOP with voters
Worried about Republicans doing well in the midterms, "The View" co-host Joy Behar pressed ABC News' Rick Klein whether his reporters argue with voters about the GOP.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke dodges twice when asked if he would 'take your AR-15'
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke dodged a question twice on Friday night during a debate when asked if he would confiscate AR-15's, as he has previously stated. The debate took place between Texas gubernatorial candidates Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat, and Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, on Friday night. During the...
'The Five' on Kamala Harris blaming Republicans for the border crisis
This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on October 11, 2022
