Valerie Bertinelli Back In Divorce Court With Ex Tom Weeks After Reaching Settlement, Hires Private Judge

Valerie Bertinelli has gone back to court with her ex-husband Tom Vitale weeks after hashing out a settlement in their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bertinelli, 62, has informed the court she and her ex have hired a private judge to help them handle a couple of remaining matters.

The temporary judge will hear “any disputes between the parties related to both parties’ personal property.” Bertinelli had her ex’s personal property transferred to a storage unit after their split.

Vitale has additional personal property at Bertinelli’s homes in Malibu, Studio City and Los Angeles. The exes hope the judge will help them find a resolution.

The Hollywood star owns a $14 million Malibu mansion and two other multi-million-dollar properties in the county.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Bertinelli and Vitale reached a private deal to end their divorce war in September — only weeks after he demanded that she pay him $50k a month in spousal support.

Bertinelli filed for legal separation from her husband in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and asked the court to terminate his right to spousal support.

Weeks later, the actress amended her petition to seek a full divorce. She asked the judge to enforce the prenuptial agreement they signed before walking down the aisle.

The split appeared to turn nasty when Vitale questioned the validity of the agreement and demanded spousal support.

In court documents, Vitale, 60, said he was a former financial advisor who stopped working in the field while married to Bertinelli. Earlier this year, he said he started working at the Postal Annex in Malibu for $16 an hour.

He said Bertinelli was flush with cash pointing to her 2019 federal tax returns which showed an adjusted gross income of $1,592,754.

He said her 2020 tax returns showed an adjusted gross income of $2,398,425. Financial records revealed Bertinelli had $34 million in assets with $3 million in debts.

The terms of the divorce settlement have yet to be revealed.