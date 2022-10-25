ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Pete Buttigieg perfectly shuts down election deniers with just 7 words

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

US Transportation Secretary and former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg had the perfect seven-word response for election deniers.

On Monday (24), Buttigieg spoke with Stephen Colbert of The Late Show about the unnerving number of Republican candidates who questioned the integrity of the 2020 presidential election between the now President Joe Biden and Donald Trump .

“One of the most important principles in democracy is that when you lose, you accept the outcome ,” the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, told Colbert.

“And I’ve had to do that. Winning is much more fun than losing. I’ve done both.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Buttigieg added: “And the reason that’s so important is that we expect the same thing from citizens in terms of policy decisions.”

The politician further explained that living in a “democracy” means that we as a society have a process for getting decisions we all live by, whether we agree with or against the decision.

“It’s only fair that the people who make them have to live with the outcome of when we choose which one of them is going to be in charge. That’s how the bargain works,” Buttigieg continued.

In an analysis from FiveThirtyEight , out of the 552 total Republican nominees, they discovered that nearly 200 of those nominees completely denied the outcome of the 2020 election.

The candidates either explicitly said the election was stolen from Trump or took legal steps to overturn the results. This included not voting to certify election results or joining lawsuits that sought to reverse the results.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump begrudgingly left office in January 2021, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.He's now had his luxury estate in Florida, Mar-A-Lago, raided by the FBI on the ground that he allegedly took classified documents from the White House. It remains to be seen as to what will happen next in the seemingly never-ending Trump saga, which has...
GEORGIA STATE
Indy100

Why the reaction to Elon Musk buying Twitter is like Trump's election victory

There's a strange familiarity in how some Twitter users are reacting to Elon Musk taking over the social media platform. Already, people online have noticed an increase in discriminatory language under the pretense of "free speech" - something Musk has promised to bring to the platform. One Twitter user, Alejandra Caraballo, tweeted examples of hateful language she stumbled on, mostly from people believing they can say whatever they want because of Musk's ownership.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter "We're off to quite a start with groyper Nazi trolls feeling explicitly emboldened by Elon to threaten murder and use...
Indy100

Is Donald Trump going to return to Twitter now that it's owned by Elon Musk?

Elon Musk is officially taking over Twitter, leaving everyone with one burning question: will Donald Trump return?Musk, 51, officially acquired the social media app on Friday after months of a dramatic back-and-forth between Twitter shareholders, executives, and himself. In buying Twitter, Musk said he intends to make it a "digital town square" where "a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner." Part of that includes minimizing the amount of censorship the app already takes part in, including banning the accounts of people like Donald Trump. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTrump was banned from...
Indy100

Did Ben Shapiro release a campaign ad for John Fetterman?

On the morning after the highly anticipated televised debate between Pennsylvania Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman, viewers on Twitter were surprised to find a video of Ben Shapiro seemingly endorsing Fetterman. "Mehmet Oz is very bad, really, really bad," Shapiro says in the edited video. "So vote for John Fetterman because after all, Dr. Mehmet Oz is a loser and also a giant loser."Having backed Dr. Oz for the open Senate seat, people were surprised to see Shapiro bashing the Republican candidate.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut turns out, the video was edited together to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Indy100

Joe Biden uses BeReal to promote annual vaccinations

President Joe Biden is keeping up with the young people. To promote the annual Covid-19 vaccine, the official POTUS Instagram account posted a BeReal-like photo of Biden getting his vaccine."Got my annual, updated shot today. You should get yours too, for real," the Instagram caption reads.Like any BeReal, the back camera showed Biden smiling while pointing to his injection site and the front camera featured Dr. Anthony Fauci and US General Surgeon Dr. Vivek Hallegere Murthy giving a thumbs-up.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBeReal rose in popularity earlier this year, particularly with Gen Z.The app notifies users to...
Indy100

Fox News's Jesse Watters dismisses Pelosi attack as 'a lot of people get hit with hammers'

Fox News host Jesse Watters has criticised the police response to the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul because "a lot of people get attacked with hammers."On Friday, 82-year-old Paul was violently assaulted in his own home with a hammer. The injuries were so severe that Pelosi had to be sent to a hospital but he is expected to make a full recovery.The culprit has since been identified as 42-year-old David DePape. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told reporters that DePape is facing numerous charges including attempted homicide.However, Watters believes that DePape should be treated like other attackers. On...
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy