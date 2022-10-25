Man airlifted after deer stand fall

On Oct. 15, at approximately 6:19 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office responded to an injured male who had fallen out of a deer stand in Maple Grove Township. According to Sheriff Scott Goddard, a family member hunting on the same property made the emergency call, as the male who fell talked to the family member by phone to report what happened. It was unclear where the injured male was located.

Deputies and first responders were able to locate the male, 28-year-old Leroy Zollner of Merrifield. Zollner had been bow hunting when he fell approximately 25-30 feet from his tree stand, Goddard reported.

The Garrison Fire Department helped remove Zollner from the woods, and then he was airlifted to CentraCare in St. Cloud with unknown injuries. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Garrison Fire Department, Zone 1 First Responders, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office UAS Team, North Memorial Ambulance Service and North Memorial Aircare.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, tree stand accidents are the leading cause of injury to hunters. “One in three people who hunt from an elevated stand will have a fall resulting in serious injury.” The DNR encourages hunters who use elevated tree stands to wear a safety harness and to practice the three-point rule, which is to always have three points of contact on the ladder before moving. For more information, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/treestand/index.html.