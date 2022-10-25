ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crow Wing County, MN

Man airlifted after deer stand fall

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 4 days ago

On Oct. 15, at approximately 6:19 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office responded to an injured male who had fallen out of a deer stand in Maple Grove Township. According to Sheriff Scott Goddard, a family member hunting on the same property made the emergency call, as the male who fell talked to the family member by phone to report what happened. It was unclear where the injured male was located.

Deputies and first responders were able to locate the male, 28-year-old Leroy Zollner of Merrifield. Zollner had been bow hunting when he fell approximately 25-30 feet from his tree stand, Goddard reported.

The Garrison Fire Department helped remove Zollner from the woods, and then he was airlifted to CentraCare in St. Cloud with unknown injuries. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Garrison Fire Department, Zone 1 First Responders, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office UAS Team, North Memorial Ambulance Service and North Memorial Aircare.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, tree stand accidents are the leading cause of injury to hunters. “One in three people who hunt from an elevated stand will have a fall resulting in serious injury.” The DNR encourages hunters who use elevated tree stands to wear a safety harness and to practice the three-point rule, which is to always have three points of contact on the ladder before moving. For more information, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/treestand/index.html.

Comments / 0

Related
Aitkin Independent Age

Deer hunting opener Saturday, Nov. 5

The 2022 firearm season for deer hunting opens in Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 5. As hunters prepare for deer hunting this firearms opening weekend, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds them to plan ahead. “A safe and enjoyable hunt starts with good preparation. To assist hunters with that preparation, we’ve put a wealth of general and area-specific information on our website,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “We hope these tools...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota

WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
WALKER, MN
lptv.org

The Smokestack in Brainerd Holds Barbecuing Classes

For the month of October, The Smokestack BBQ Supply Store in Brainerd has done something special by bringing in a local barbecue pro to teach classes on how to barbecue like a boss. David Ellis of Machete Boys BBQ was brought in to demonstrate his work and to show different...
BRAINERD, MN
lptv.org

Burglary at Morrison County Bar and Grill Under Investigation

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another burglary in the county. Sometime overnight on Oct. 23, a suspect or suspects entered the Stone Hill Bar & Grill near Randall and stole the business’s safe, cash from the pull tab machine, and a small toolbox. Sheriff Shawn Larson...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Lifesaving care makes difference for Hill City student

Riley Holm, Hill City, and her mother, Laurie, said that early intervention by Riverwood Healthcare Center providers have saved her life multiple times. Diagnosed with biliary atresia as an infant, Riley had a liver transplant at 20 months old with complex health care needs over her 18 years of life. “We feel that Riverwood doctors have saved Riley’s life multiple times,” said Laurie. “She was born at Riverwood and they have cared for her before and after her liver transplant.” ...
HILL CITY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Four Aitkin women recognized at state convention

Four Aitkin Women of Today (AWT) members, Heidi Westerlund, Leslie Goble, Joanne Larson and Marie Pedigo recently attended the Minnesota Women of Today (MNWT) Fall State Convention held at the Arrowwood Lodge in Baxter. Larson was recognized with a MNWT Presidential Medallion for her work as the MNWT State Parliamentarian. Goble received a MNWT Presidential Pin for her contributions in her local AWT chapter. Cathy Olson received an Outstanding Local Program Manager award for her work in the Women’s Wellness area. Goble also received recognition...
BAXTER, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Natural Resources Advisory Committee Updates Sept. Meeting

The Natural Resources Advisory Committee (NRAC) gave an update on the home located at 227 Pacific Street SE during a meeting held on Sept. 12. According to the meeting minutes, the “County Board approved seeking an IRRRB (Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board) grant to help with the demolition costs of the house, garage and shed.” After demolition, the next step would be to sell the lot via public auction or to Habitat for Humanity. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

The heat is on!

If you were to Google “firefighter shortage 2022,” it is plain to see that the problem of a reduced number of those rescuers is a nationwide issue. According to www.fireandemsfund.com, nearly seven in 10 firefighters across the nation are volunteer firefighters. Aitkin area fire departments are also staffed with volunteers. Locally Brian Pisarek has worked...
AITKIN, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman arrested after high-speed crash into deer

A woman was arrested after crashing into a deer at high speeds in Hubbard County, with police allegedly finding signs she was under the influence. The 24-year-old from Solway, Minnesota was driving westbound on Hubbard County Road 9 in Rockwood Township around 5 p.m. Sunday when she hit a deer while traveling "at a high rate of speed."
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Hill City School taking the Second Step

This is part three of a “He SEAD, she SEAD” series concerning Social Emotional Learning (SEL) also known as Social Emotional Academic Development (SEAD) in the Aitkin County School Districts that printed in the Aitkin Age Sept. 28 and Oct. 12. The main SEL program curriculum used for approximately the last five years in Aitkin County’s Independent School District #2, Hill City School, is called “Second Step.” The school’s counselor...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota

(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Former Little Falls Priest Accused of Inappropriate Behavior

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud priest has been put on leave after being accused of inappropriate behavior. The Diocese says questions and concerns regarding potential actions by Father Joe Herzing were recently brought to the attention of church officials. Father Herzing served at Christ Church Newman Center on St. Cloud State University’s Campus and St. Anthony of Padua church in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.

TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
TAMARACK, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin County Board hears plan for Snake River Watershed

At its meeting Oct. 11, the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners heard a presentation about the Snake River Watershed from Deanna Pomije, district manager of the Kanabec County Soil and Water District. This was a final review of a plan that will be submitted to the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. Counties within this watershed are Pine, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Aitkin. Other partners in the watershed are the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Minnesota DNR, Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Board of Water...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin County Yard Waste Drop-Off Open Saturday

The Aitkin County yard waste composting site, located on 310th Lane, will be open for special drop-off hours on Oct. 22 and 29 from 9 a.m.-noon. Accepted at drop off will be leaves, grass clippings and all brush that is less than four inches in diameter. Not accepted will be anything in a plastic bag, brush over 4 inches in diameter and tree stumps. More information can be found on the County website at https://www.co.aitkin.mn.us/.
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
160
Followers
370
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy