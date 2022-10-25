Police arrest person accused of slashing restaurant worker in New Rochelle

Police say they have arrested a person who is accused of slashing in New Rochelle.



Authorities responded to a restaurant on the 300 block of North Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday.



Police arriving at the scene found an employee of the restaurant with a serious cut across the neck. The victim was taken to the hospital and is now listed in stable condition.



Police say the suspect took off in a taxi, but they were able to locate and arrest him shortly after. The suspect is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.