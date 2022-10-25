ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Police arrest person accused of slashing restaurant worker in New Rochelle

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLjFQ_0imGKg0x00

Police say they have arrested a person who is accused of slashing in New Rochelle.

Authorities responded to a restaurant on the 300 block of North Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Police arriving at the scene found an employee of the restaurant with a serious cut across the neck. The victim was taken to the hospital and is now listed in stable condition.

Police say the suspect took off in a taxi, but they were able to locate and arrest him shortly after. The suspect is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

New Rochelle Robbery Suspect Slams Car Into Police Crusier During Pursuit

A suspect who police say was involved in multiple robbery incidents in Westchester County intentionally drove his car into a police cruiser during a pursuit, police said. On Thursday, Oct. 27, around 6 p.m., police responded to a reported burglary incident at a New Rochelle residence on Morgan Street and found that the suspect had left the scene without entering the home, according to police.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Arrests Made In Killing Of NJ Hoops Star Letrell Duncan

A 22-year-old man and teen boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old North Jersey basketball standout Letrell Duncan, authorities said. Duncan, 16, of East Orange, was walking with friends when he was approached by two young men on Monday, Oct. 3, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
theharlemvalleynews.net

The East Fishkill Police Department reports the arrest of Jamel M. Williams

The East Fishkill Police Department reports the arrest of Jamel M. Williams (age 30). On October 26th 2022, at around 9:20am, the East Fishkill Police responded to Sunset Dr in the Town of East Fishkill for a reported Burglary in progress. Additionally, it was reported that the female homeowner was being assaulted by a male subject. Moments later, a separate call was made to Dutchess County 911 to report a male subject, in the same area previously described, allegedly pointing a firearm and threatening a local neighbor.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
News 12

Police chase ends with 3 arrests in Milford

A car chase ended near Peck Lane after a police used tire deflators to stop the car, but that didn't necessarily stop the suspects. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say the suspect vehicle they were after was involved in two armed carjackings. The chase started on I-95 South...
MILFORD, CT
BronxVoice

Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx

BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
BRONX, NY
BronxVoice

Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in Bronx

BRONX - Apparently Bronx muggers run on Dunkin’. A robber bullied his way into the till of a Highbridge Dunkin’ Donuts making off with the dough. The NYPD released surveillance video of a man in a black mask and hoodie who robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

116K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy