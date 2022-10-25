East Ramapo SD: Food service provider to give hot meal to students in schools with kitchen renovations

The East Ramapo school district announced its food service provider will now be giving hot meals to students in buildings where kitchens are being renovated.



It said the deliveries to the six impacted schools started this week.



As News 12 reported earlier this month, parents and students have been unhappy about the quality of food as a result of kitchens not being functional due to the improvements.



Renovations are happening at Elmwood Elementary School , Hempstead Elementary School, Kakiat, Margetts Elementary School and both Chestnut Ridge and Pomona middle schools.