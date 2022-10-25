ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football Recruiting: Iowa Western DT Anterio Thompson Commits to Hawkeyes

Things have not been trending well for the Hawkeyes on the field of late as Iowa has lost three straight games in the month of November. A lot of that has been related to an offense that ranks nationally in production. But the defense has remained stout and ranks top-10 nationally in virtually every statistical category.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Confidence Wanes as Hawkeye Fans Call for Alex Padilla

There is a strange feeling being a Hawkeye fan these days. Things have clearly taken a turn for the worst this season with Iowa losing their last three games. In that span, the Hawkeye offense has managed just two touchdowns - both came in the fourth quarter against Michigan when things were largely out of hand.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa vs. Northwestern Football Preview

Iowa football needs a win in the worst way. Between last week’s 54-10 debacle at Ohio State, the crescendo of college football observers sounding off on Ferentz family nepotism, and the head coach’s bizarre feud with a Cleveland-based sportswriter, the midseason buzz surrounding the Hawkeyes is as bad as it has been in nearly a decade. The best way for Iowa to silence the critics is to do two things that have confounded them all year long—score points and win games.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

The Pants Predicts: Iowa vs Northwestern

It’s been a rough several weeks for Hawkeye fans. But, despite the abysmal offense, Iowa is still alive in the Big Ten West. So to is Northwestern, which has undergone an even rougher patch. After defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Ireland, the Cats have lost seven straight games state-side.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa vs. Northwestern: Updated Vegas Line + Weather Update

This is going to be an absolutely perfect afternoon for college football. By 2:30, temperatures will be in the low 60s with a very light breeze out of the southeast at 6 miles per hour. Legitimately perfect for October 29. Bring a jacket for your early morning tailgating activities, then...
IOWA CITY, IA

