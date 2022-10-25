Iowa football needs a win in the worst way. Between last week’s 54-10 debacle at Ohio State, the crescendo of college football observers sounding off on Ferentz family nepotism, and the head coach’s bizarre feud with a Cleveland-based sportswriter, the midseason buzz surrounding the Hawkeyes is as bad as it has been in nearly a decade. The best way for Iowa to silence the critics is to do two things that have confounded them all year long—score points and win games.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO