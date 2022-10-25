Read full article on original website
WTHI
Witches on Bikes spreading joy while giving back to community
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Around one hundred and sixty witches will be trading in their brooms for bikes on Saturday. Witches on Bike started last year when thirty-two women decided to dress up as witches and ride bikes around Vincennes just to cackle and spread some Halloween happiness. "At the...
MyWabashValley.com
GDL on location at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center for a barn raising
(Good Day Live) The big weekend is here. A two-day public Barn Raising is scheduled for Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 from 9 am – 5 pm. One of the biggest attractions is the rare opportunity for attendees to witness a partial hand-raising of the Herschberger-Miller barn,
MyWabashValley.com
Spooky Family Fun in Greene County
FREE Refreshments, FREE treat bags, FREE movie. (7:45 pm-9:30 pm) Showing of the Original Ghostbusters from 1984 on the Shawnee big screen. (Following movie) “The Kool Kids Supernatural Sleuths of Southern Indiana” conduct an investigation at Shawnee after hours!. Linton Spookfest 5pm-8pm October 31, 2022. (5 pm-8 pm)...
vincennespbs.org
Helping His Hands holds fundraiser
Dozens of people showed up in support of a Vincennes organization. Helping His Hands held its annual fundraiser banquet Thursday night at the Highland Woods Community Center. In addition to dinner, attendees got a chance to bid on fun items at auctions from a variety of vendors and organizations. The...
freedom929.com
LOCAL / AREA EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
(OLNEY) The Trinity Lutheran Church, at the east edge of Olney, will host a concert of festival organ music presented by Ryan Littlejohn, coming up this Sunday afternoon at 4:00. A picnic will follow with bratwursts, chips, apple strudel, and cider. Plus a hayride and pumpkin carving for children. It’s all free of charge and all families are invited.
MyWabashValley.com
National Pitbull Awareness Month hopes to end stereotypes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– October is not only a month to celebrate Halloween, but also Pitbull awareness. National Pitbull Awareness Month is designed to change perceptions and stereotypes about bully breed dogs. Some ways to celebrate Pitbull awareness include showing love, educating young people about the breed and sharing positive stories.
‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
MyWabashValley.com
THFD offers tips on how to safely keep your home warm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As we head into the colder months, space heater fires become more common, according to the Terre Haute Fire Department. Casey Boyed, the Assistant Chief of Investigations, Preventions, and Inspections, said not to power permanent fixtures with extension cords when heating your home. “It’s...
WTHI
Organizer announces an end to a popular Terre Haute festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute festival is no more. In a letter from Blues at the Crossroads Festival organizer Connie Wrin to festival supporters, she says the downtown festival has "come to an end." Wrin cites rising costs and poor attendance over the last two years.
visitvincennes.org
Interview With a Local – Anne Pratt
Have you ever been on a trip and met someone that made an impact on you? Maybe they were incredibly welcoming or made the new place you were visiting seem less scary. Sometimes a friendly face is all it takes to turn a bad trip into a good one. This is our goal with our Interview With a Local Series; to introduce you to new people—familiar faces—who we hope will not only make your visit to our small towns in Knox County better but also make you want to come back and see more.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Auction Spotlight Includes Indian Motorcycle, Antiques, Comic Books, Guns, Victrola, Coins and More
This Saturday, October 29th at 10 AM EDT at 1602 West Rosedale Road, Rosedale, Indiana, Auctions and Appraisals of Illiana will hold an estate auction for the Yowell Estate. 2008 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 52K miles, 3.8 L V6 Hardtop, Auto Transmission. 2017 Indiana Motorcycle with Accessories, “Special Edition” Scout ABS...
arthurgraphic.com
Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising this weekend
Pictured are the descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller. Alva Miller, Anna Miller Herschberger with her husband Nelson, Edna Mae Miller Herschberger and her husband Willard, and Mary Miller. The descendants of Christian Herschberger and Amzy Milo Miller are pictured at the groundbreaking held recently at the Illinois...
dailyeasternnews.com
Investigating Airtight Bridge
As I put on a blindfold and noise canceling headphones, I felt a chill run through me. It might have only been the temperature dropping to near freezing as the clock struck midnight. In my hands, connected to the headphones, I held what paranormal investigators call a “spirit box.” The...
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
wamwamfm.com
Janice (Jan) Kay Doll
Janice (Jan) Kay Doll 64 of Vincennes went to be with her lord and savior on Monday, October 24, 2022. Janice was born on February 26, 1958 in Logansport, IN to the late Lois Nightingale and Robert Bruce Doll. Janice was a member of Southside Presbyterian Church where she played...
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
WAND TV
Bloodhound tracker recovering after hunting injury and kidnapping
WATSON, Ill. (WAND) — A Watson man is home recovering after being injured in a hunting accident last week. Ron Slifer, owner of Slifer's Bloodhound Service, tracks fallen deer for Illinois hunters. "When they shoot a deer sometimes they quit bleeding and they're at a loss and they call...
I-74 ramp at Danville to close for bridge repairs
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The I-74 ramp over Lynch Road in Danville will close on Monday for bridge repairs. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the work will start on Oct. 31 and is expected to finish by Nov. 4. IDOT officials said drivers can expect delays for trips through the area. IDOT encourages travelers […]
Effingham Radio
Christian M. Scaggs, 15
Christian M. Scaggs, 15, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Lake Villa, IL. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham.
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
