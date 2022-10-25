Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in face while sitting in parked car on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was sitting inside a parked vehicle in a North Side neighborhood when he was stuck in the face by gunfire Saturday morning. Police say a 20-year-old man was in a car in the 3500 block of West Sunnyside Avenue when someone opened fire. The victim was...
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old seriously hurt in West Pullman shooting: Chicago police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 116th Street in West Pullman around 11:55 p.m. when he was shot. The victim was taken to Roseland Community...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Gunmen get out of vehicle and open fire on another driver, killing him
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning on Chicago's South Side. Around 11:34 a.m., police say the male victim was driving in the 10900 block of South Halsted Avenue when another vehicle approached. An unknown number of offenders got out of the vehicle and fired shots...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in head lying on street on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was found on a street in Little Village with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning. Chicago police say the victim was found in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street around 2:41 a.m. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital by...
fox32chicago.com
3 suspects at large following early morning car chase on I-57: state police
CHICAGO - Three suspects fled police on foot following a car chase on northbound I-57 Saturday morning. State police say troopers were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection to a carjacking in Homewood. Around 4:49 a.m., troopers followed the car on I-57 then into the 16000 block of South Ashland...
Man killed after shot in the back in Rogers Park shooting, Chicago police say
The victim driving in Rogers Park when someone in a black Jeep driving southbound fired shots from the vehicle, striking the man in the back, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with shooting another on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man multiples times on the West Side. The shooting occurred on October 23 in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. According to police, the victim was a 45-year-old man. Michael Pitts, 24,...
Chicago business owner fights off armed robber at Portage Park car wash
Surveillance video shows a Chicago business owner fighting off an armed robber with a gun pointed in his face.
Gun recovered at Dunbar Vocational High School in South Commons, Chicago police say
A gun was found at a South Side high school, Chicago police said.
Man charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly gunning down a 25-year-old woman on the city's South Side. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of West 82nd Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, 45-year-old Eugene Arnold III was arrested on Wednesday after he fatally shot...
Three injured in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Friday morning. Police say around 1:15 a.m. a 20-year-old man was shot by someone in a white sedan while on a sidewalk in the 8500 block of South Commercial Avenue. The victim was taken to an area...
fox32chicago.com
5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school
CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school. Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School. As officers attempted to break up the fight,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2021 Calumet Heights fatal shooting
CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man from Chicago was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Calumet Heights in December 2021. Almonta White was arrested for murder on Wednesday in Countryside, Ill. Police say White fatally shot a 33-year-old in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue on Dec. 4,...
fox32chicago.com
Deadly 3-car crash leaves 4 injured, 2 fatally in Geneva
GENEVA, Ill. - Two women were killed, and two men were injured in a three-car crash Saturday morning in Geneva. Police say the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway. The Geneva Police and Batavia and Geneva Fire departments were on scene, which...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release photos of suspect in fatal Greyhound station shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting at a Chicago Greyhound bus station earlier this week. On Monday, Duwon Gaddis, 30, was shot at a bus station on the Near West Side during an argument with an individual around 11 a.m. Gaddis,...
fox32chicago.com
5 suspects rob Gold Coast valet, steal multiple vehicles from parking garage
CHICAGO - Gold Coast residents are on edge after a group of robbers reportedly robbed a parking garage valet, and then drove some vehicles right out of the garage. The incident happened on East Delaware. Police say there were five robbers, and they got away with multiple vehicles. Witnesses say...
fox32chicago.com
Man shoots woman multiples times before wounding himself in Near North apartment building: police
CHICAGO - Two people are in critical condition after a shooting inside an apartment building on the Near North Side Friday night. Police say a 24-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds to the torso and buttocks in the hallway of a residential building located at 1000 North La Salle Street around 10 p.m.
cwbchicago.com
Car passenger dead after Rogers Park shooting, police say
A 25-year-old man was shot and killed while riding in a car in Rogers Park on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. Investigators found more than 25 shell casings from two weapons at the scene. He was riding in the back seat of a car when the gunman opened fire on...
fox32chicago.com
Woman fatally shot in head, leg on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The woman was shot in the...
fox32chicago.com
Crane stolen from construction site in Pilsen: police
CHICAGO - A crane was stolen from a job site in Pilsen over the weekend. Police say between Oct. 22 and 24 a crane being used in a construction project was taken from a property in the 700 block of West 17th Street. Coen Carpentry Services confirms the crane pictured...
