Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith

North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Louisville women's coach Jeff Walz can now 'slide' right into practice

Jeff Walz is the winningest women's basketball coach in the history of the University of Louisville women's basketball program. Walz has guided the Cardinals to four Final Four appearances and the Cardinals have been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament three of the past four seasons. He's built one of the more dominating programs in all of women's basketball.
LOUISVILLE, KY
College Football News

Wake Forest vs Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

Wake Forest vs Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: Wake Forest (6-1), Louisville (4-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Wake...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Four-star Louisville WR commitment William Fowles making official visit this weekend

University of Louisville four-star wide receiver commitment William Fowles is headed to The Ville this weekend. Fowles confirmed with Cardinal Authority that he has an early-morning flight out of South Florida on Friday and will be taking his official visit to U of L this weekend. He'll be in town until Sunday and take in the Cardinals' game against Wake Forest.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 14, Manual 3 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Political newcomers looking to replace retiring Louisville councilman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The people who set Louisville's laws and yearly budget are on the ballot this November. In District 9, two political newcomers are trying to replace retiring Democratic Metro Councilman Bill Hollander. The District 9 seat represents Clifton, Crescent Hill, Irish Hill and several other neighborhoods in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pizza Marketplace

Derby City Pizza Co. ready to break out of the gates in Louisville

It's 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and the garage doors on at the front of Derby City Pizza Co. are wide open to enjoy the late September weather. A server wipes down counters and menus, reading for the lunch rush. It's quiet now, but by 11:30 a.m., tables will start to fill. It's a small dining room, with a mixture of high-top and regular tables, and bars lining the open garage doors. The dining room smells of marinara and dough. It is, indeed, a traditional pizzeria in every sense of the word.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

UPS bringing projects, more jobs to Kentucky, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Economic development news topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference at the Capitol on Thursday, including 435 new jobs being created in Jefferson and Bullitt counties from an expansion by UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The Louisville project includes a 1 million-square-foot facility, with the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

What Louisville Needs In A Mayor

As we head into the final weeks of the general election cycle, it is so important to ask ourselves: Are we really ready to move Louisville and Jefferson County forward? Many people I talk to are not happy with the nine choices they have on their ballot as candidates to be the next mayor of Louisville Metro.
LOUISVILLE, KY

