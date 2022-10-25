Read full article on original website
Report: NBA Seeks Hard Salary Cap Limit in CBA With Players Association
Report: NBA seeks hard salary cap limit in next CBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA is seeking to implement an "upper salary limit" as it negotiates with the National Basketball Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA believes that...
Which NBA Stadium Has the Most Expensive Drinks?
Which NBA stadium has the most expensive drinks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Attending an NBA game in 2022 can definitely cost you quite a bit of money, especially if you bring friends and family along. It's not just the cost of a ticket that can be pricey but...
ESPN Sells X Games to Group Managed by Phoenix Suns Minority Owner
ESPN sold its majority stake of the iconic X and Winter X Games to MSP Sports Capital on Wednesday. The private equity firm – which also has stakes in McLaren Racing and a handful of European soccer teams – is run by Phoenix Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi. Najafi rose to prominence last month when he publicly called for Robert Sarver’s removal as majority owner of the NBA franchise.
Flyers Vs. Panthers: ‘Incredible' Carter Hart Improves to 5-0-0 by Holding Off Florida
'Incredible' Hart improves to 5-0-0 as Flyers hold off Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Carter Hart anchored another win Thursday night as the Flyers fended off the Panthers, 4-3, at the Wells Fargo Center. The 24-year-old delivered a career-high 48 saves. Tony DeAngelo, Scott Laughton, Zack MacEwen and...
Buffalo Bills Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium, Could Open by 2026
Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be...
Three Phillies Named Finalists for NL Silver Slugger Awards
Three Phillies named finalists for N.L. Silver Slugger awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the Phillies gear up for their run for World Series rings, a trio of players have a chance at an individual award as well. The Silver Slugger award finalists were announced by MLB this...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins NBA 20,000-Point Club in Game Vs. Spurs
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse...
How the Houston Astros Cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB Seasons
How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
Ranger Suarez Wins Award as MLB's Best Defensive Pitcher
Ranger Suarez wins award as MLB's best defensive pitcher originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Ranger Suarez is the 2022 Fielding Bible Award winner as MLB's best defensive pitcher. The award has been given out since 2006 by Sports Info Solutions, one of the main sources of publicly available defensive...
