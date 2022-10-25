ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Park Record

Snyderville Basin treatment center vote delayed, again

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission on Tuesday again delayed taking action on a proposed residential treatment and social detox center in the Highland Estates area. Planning commissioners voted 4-3 in favor of postponing a vote to approve or deny a conditional-use permit for the Wasatch Crest Treatment Facility, to occupy the former BeeHive Home on Highland Drive.
SNYDERVILLE, UT
Park Record

Park City poised to win approval for large housing project

City Hall and a private-sector partner on Wednesday could secure approval of an ambitious housing development along the Kearns Boulevard corridor that would be heavily weighted toward workforce housing or otherwise restricted affordable units. The Park City Planning Commission has been in discussions about the proposal, at 1875 Homestake Road,...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Record editorial: Park City should keep parking lot available to all

The workforce of Park City, including those who toil on Main Street, is the backbone of the community’s resort-driven economy. The workers have earned well-deserved praise for their fortitude in recent years, moving from the shutdowns of the early months of the pandemic to the crowds of the most recent winter.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Summit County Council to hear from UDOT on I-80, Kimball Junction plans

The Summit County Council meets Wednesday and will see UDOT’s shortlist of ideas for redesigning the I-80-Kimball Junction interchange. UDOT has narrowed down its alternatives from a list of over 30 to three. Each has differing costs and unique changes to intersections, from a full grade separation of SR-224 to more modest improvements around frontage roads and pedestrian access.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why

SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Howl-O-Ween returns to historic Main Street￼

Main Street will morph into a spooky conformation when local costumed residents, dog owners and their dressed-up furry friends gather on Oct. 31 for Park City’s annual Howl-O-Ween celebration. The free event, presented by the Historic Park City Alliance and City Hall, will run from 3-6 p.m. and is...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

New Davis-Weber county express lanes to begin tolling

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The new I-15 Express Lanes in Layton through to Ogden in both directions will begin tolling drivers as early as Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). The Express Lanes run between Layton Parkway in Layton and Riverdale Road in Ogden....
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Crew demolishing Sugar House building; dozens still evacuated

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the four-alarm fire in Sugar House, fire officials say their crews aren’t going anywhere. Capt. Shaun Mumedy with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said they’re still rotating crews throughout this area and on that fire. Smoke and flames can still be...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

The Other Side Village is a go

Last night, as the temperatures started to drop and the night got dark, someone got ready to spend a cold night in a tent on the streets of Salt Lake City. Someone else pulled together enough to cover them and blunt the cold from a cold concrete doorway or in other places not meant for human habitation. What they didn’t realize was that a few blocks away, at the same time they were hunkering down for a cold fall night, the Salt Lake City Council voted for a project that will change their life.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Businesses forced to move to make way for Bangerter interchange

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Several business in South Jordan are being forced to move out in order to make way for a major Utah Department of Transportation project. It’s happening at the intersection of 9800 South and Bangerter Highway. That’s where UDOT is planning to turn the stop light intersection into a freeway-style interchange with on and off ramps.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Park Record

Amy Roberts: Legally speaking

It’s fair to say that typically one does not write a weekly opinion column if they are not opinionated. I can develop a point of view on just about any topic — sports, dog breeds, politics, restaurants, paint colors – I’m rarely indifferent. Though when it comes to parenting, I might as well be Swiss. It’s my general rule to refrain from opining on how others raise their children. Mostly because it’s something I can’t relate to, at least not in the way someone who has reproduced can. A childfree person suggesting how someone ought to parent is as advisable as taking a goat to the grocery store. Besides, I’ve never seen anything productive come out of a conversation that begins with, “If that were my child…”
Park Record

Jewish Family Service continues to improve programming￼

Jewish Family Service has kept 3,792 individuals and families in Summit County and Salt Lake City in their homes with emergency assistance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Darcy Amiel, the nonprofit’s board president. It has done that by distributing more than $1.85 million in emergency assistance...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

