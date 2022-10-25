Read full article on original website
Park Record
Snyderville Basin treatment center vote delayed, again
The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission on Tuesday again delayed taking action on a proposed residential treatment and social detox center in the Highland Estates area. Planning commissioners voted 4-3 in favor of postponing a vote to approve or deny a conditional-use permit for the Wasatch Crest Treatment Facility, to occupy the former BeeHive Home on Highland Drive.
Park Record
Park City takes step to relaunch talks about developing arts and culture district
City Hall has taken a step to relaunch discussions about the possibility of developing an arts and culture district stretching inward from the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard, a move that is expected to return the high-profile project to the public discourse after months of apparent inactivity. The...
Park Record
Park City poised to win approval for large housing project
City Hall and a private-sector partner on Wednesday could secure approval of an ambitious housing development along the Kearns Boulevard corridor that would be heavily weighted toward workforce housing or otherwise restricted affordable units. The Park City Planning Commission has been in discussions about the proposal, at 1875 Homestake Road,...
Park Record
Record editorial: Park City should keep parking lot available to all
The workforce of Park City, including those who toil on Main Street, is the backbone of the community’s resort-driven economy. The workers have earned well-deserved praise for their fortitude in recent years, moving from the shutdowns of the early months of the pandemic to the crowds of the most recent winter.
Summit County Council to hear from UDOT on I-80, Kimball Junction plans
The Summit County Council meets Wednesday and will see UDOT’s shortlist of ideas for redesigning the I-80-Kimball Junction interchange. UDOT has narrowed down its alternatives from a list of over 30 to three. Each has differing costs and unique changes to intersections, from a full grade separation of SR-224 to more modest improvements around frontage roads and pedestrian access.
kslnewsradio.com
County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why
SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
Park Record
Howl-O-Ween returns to historic Main Street￼
Main Street will morph into a spooky conformation when local costumed residents, dog owners and their dressed-up furry friends gather on Oct. 31 for Park City’s annual Howl-O-Ween celebration. The free event, presented by the Historic Park City Alliance and City Hall, will run from 3-6 p.m. and is...
Ogden residents asking city to address various water system issues
Residents of an Ogden neighborhood say they’ve been dealing with severe water pressure problems and other related issues for almost two months.
ABC 4
New Davis-Weber county express lanes to begin tolling
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The new I-15 Express Lanes in Layton through to Ogden in both directions will begin tolling drivers as early as Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). The Express Lanes run between Layton Parkway in Layton and Riverdale Road in Ogden....
Sugar House apartment fire update: Neighboring business sued construction company prior to fire
According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the building now destroyed by a fire was being handled by Keir Construction, which is currently being sued by one of the neighboring businesses.
buildingsaltlake.com
Sugar Alley all but destroyed in massive overnight fire. It sought to extend Sugar House retail and housing space.
A massive fire at a building under construction in the core of Sugar House has significantly damaged Lowe Property Group’s Sugar Alley, and it appears the project that has taken years to get to a point where it was nearly completed will be demolished. Police blocked off Highland Drive...
KSLTV
Crew demolishing Sugar House building; dozens still evacuated
SALT LAKE CITY — Following the four-alarm fire in Sugar House, fire officials say their crews aren’t going anywhere. Capt. Shaun Mumedy with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said they’re still rotating crews throughout this area and on that fire. Smoke and flames can still be...
utahbusiness.com
The Other Side Village is a go
Last night, as the temperatures started to drop and the night got dark, someone got ready to spend a cold night in a tent on the streets of Salt Lake City. Someone else pulled together enough to cover them and blunt the cold from a cold concrete doorway or in other places not meant for human habitation. What they didn’t realize was that a few blocks away, at the same time they were hunkering down for a cold fall night, the Salt Lake City Council voted for a project that will change their life.
KSLTV
Businesses forced to move to make way for Bangerter interchange
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Several business in South Jordan are being forced to move out in order to make way for a major Utah Department of Transportation project. It’s happening at the intersection of 9800 South and Bangerter Highway. That’s where UDOT is planning to turn the stop light intersection into a freeway-style interchange with on and off ramps.
Bark City brings emergency pet care to Park City, cutting out 6-8 hour ER wait times
PARK CITY, Utah — Most people would do anything for their pets. In the past, if an emergency happened, owners would have to take their animals down to a Salt […]
KSLTV
Restaurant reopens after massive fire in Sugar House forced their doors to close
SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to finding a good place to eat on a Friday night, Kimi’s Chop and Oyster House in Sugar House is a pretty good option. You might even meet Kimi Eklund herself, who loves to greet her customers. But after what happened just across the street earlier this week, it was her customers who wanted to talk to her.
Park Record
Amy Roberts: Legally speaking
It’s fair to say that typically one does not write a weekly opinion column if they are not opinionated. I can develop a point of view on just about any topic — sports, dog breeds, politics, restaurants, paint colors – I’m rarely indifferent. Though when it comes to parenting, I might as well be Swiss. It’s my general rule to refrain from opining on how others raise their children. Mostly because it’s something I can’t relate to, at least not in the way someone who has reproduced can. A childfree person suggesting how someone ought to parent is as advisable as taking a goat to the grocery store. Besides, I’ve never seen anything productive come out of a conversation that begins with, “If that were my child…”
kslnewsradio.com
Sugar House apartment building evacuated as nearby construction site burns
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of people were evacuated overnight after a four-alarm fire in Sugar House. The blaze broke out at a construction site near 1040 East and 2200 South in Sugar House. The fire began Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Residents who were evacuated were offered shelter...
Park Record
Jewish Family Service continues to improve programming￼
Jewish Family Service has kept 3,792 individuals and families in Summit County and Salt Lake City in their homes with emergency assistance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Darcy Amiel, the nonprofit’s board president. It has done that by distributing more than $1.85 million in emergency assistance...
Breakthrough treatment option for thyroid cancer offered in Salt Lake City
A breakthrough treatment option for thyroid nodules that's less invasive, less expensive and less risky is now being offered at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.
