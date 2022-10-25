Read full article on original website
Hannibal police to host children's Halloween party
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — It's a safe place to take your kids trick-or-treating. The Hannibal Police Department (HPD) is hosting its 42nd Annual HPD Children’s Halloween Event on Halloween, which is Monday, Oct. 21, 2022. Children from newborns to 12 years of age can walk the haunted trail,...
Halloween events this weekend in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — During the weekend before Halloween, there will be plenty of Halloween events in Quincy. Saturday, October 29 I Trick or Treat in the District. A morning of fun trick-or-treating through local businesses in Downtown Quincy. 10 a.m.– noon. Stop by the First-Mid Bank &...
Quincy police to host Trunk-or-Treat
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department, along with some community partners and businesses, is hosting a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Halloween celebration is free and anyone is welcome. There will be plenty of sweet treats, pumpkin painting, and a raffle with a Cuisinart Oakmont...
Mountain lion roaming Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) says a male mountain lion has made its way to Illinois. The mountain lion was captured and fitted with a GPS collar in November 2021 as a research project. IDNR says the mountain lion has made its way...
Man killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
Expert in a Dying Field: Playoff DUERRISMS for Week Ten
Postseason Salutations, True Believers and Welcome to DUERRISMS. My name is Chris and I am, as JD Gravina perfectly summed me up during WIU Media Day this week "ideal big, bodied practice fodder." A tee shirt printing is forthcoming... We are presented as always by the wonderful people at ADVANCE...
JWCC Trustees select Dr. Bryan Renfro as new President
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The John Wood Community College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment of the College's seventh president, Dr. Bryan Renfro on October 26. Renfro will start his new position as president on January 4 and succeed President Michael Elbe, who announced his retirement earlier this...
McDonough County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Wednesday morning. Natacha R. Deweese 33, of Havana, IL, and Kevin W. Masten, 45, of Macomb, IL were arrested on charges of delivery of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, possession of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, possession of a narcotic instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hannibal Board of Education expected to discuss principal put on leave
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Board of Education is holding a Special Board of Education meeting on Saturday, Oct. 29. Board members will adjourn at the end of public portion of the meeting to go into executive session, which is closed to the public, where they are expected to discuss the fate of Eugene Field Elementary Principal Kelsey Whitley.
Police: Man arrested for financial institution fraud
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man is facing time behind bars after a bank received fraudulent checks. Police said on Thursday that Arnulfo Martinez was arrested for financial institution fraud. We're told on July 19, Homebank reported to the Quincy Police Department that they received several fraudulent checks from...
Coroner identifies Quincy man killed in crash
The Adams County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash between a semi and a car on Thursday, Oct. 27 as John N. Frazine, of Quincy. The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 57 and North 400th Avenue in the Fall Creek Township. Frazine was pronounced dead...
Motion filed to disqualify prosecuting attorney in case involving Louisiana Police Chief
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — New information Thursday coming from Louisiana, Missouri in regards to the arrest of Police Chief William Jones who faces felony charges after an individual overdosed and was found deceased in his home. On Wednesday, Christopher Lozano, the attorney of Louisiana Police Chief William Jones, filed...
