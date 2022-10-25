HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Board of Education is holding a Special Board of Education meeting on Saturday, Oct. 29. Board members will adjourn at the end of public portion of the meeting to go into executive session, which is closed to the public, where they are expected to discuss the fate of Eugene Field Elementary Principal Kelsey Whitley.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO