Man shot multiple times in parking lot of Burlington Cracker Barrel, woman arrested, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made following a shooting outside of a Cracker Barrel in Burlington on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department.
FOX8 is told there was a dispute in the parking lot at the Cracker Barrel on 850 Huffman Mill Road between two adults who knew each other.
Less than five shots were fired, and a man was left with multiple gunshot wounds.
His injuries do not appear life-threatening, police say.
A woman has been arrested.
The victim and the suspect are not from Burlington.
