Burlington, NC

Man shot multiple times in parking lot of Burlington Cracker Barrel, woman arrested, police say

By Dolan Reynolds
 4 days ago

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made following a shooting outside of a Cracker Barrel in Burlington on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department.

FOX8 is told there was a dispute in the parking lot at the Cracker Barrel on 850 Huffman Mill Road between two adults who knew each other.

Less than five shots were fired, and a man was left with multiple gunshot wounds.

His injuries do not appear life-threatening, police say.

A woman has been arrested.

The victim and the suspect are not from Burlington.

This is a developing story.

