ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Cissy Blanton has been making a difference in Carter County since her 28-year old son Aaron Lavers was shot and killed at his home six years ago. "He loved helping people and it didn't matter if you knew him or not," Blanton said. "If you were his friend, you were his forever friend."

ARDMORE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO