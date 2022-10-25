ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Family remembers Sherman woman killed by truck driver high on meth

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Just four days on trial, Darwood Kellett of Irving was found guilty in the death of 23-year-old Leslie Mercado. “My heart truly sinks every time I pass by Angels of Care, I relive that scene daily and it will continue to haunt me for the rest of my life,” said Leslie’s sister, Gilda Hernandez.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Truck driver sentenced after deadly Sherman crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Gunter woman has been sentenced in connection with a deadly. A Grayson County jury found Darwood Kellett of Irving, Texas, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and methamphetamine possession. Sherman police said Kellett, 55,...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened on FM-901 on October 23. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by 60-year-old Keith Duane Early was headed north on FM-901 when a pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Cherian Charles, of Allen, failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn onto the eastbound Frontage Road of US-82 and struck Early.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Sherman man arrested accused of assaulting deputy

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested, accused of assaulting a sheriff’s deputy who tried to separate him from a woman he was arguing with. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Emerson Perez resisted a deputy then assaulted him by kicking him in the chest area.
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Man indicted for murder of Sherman woman

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man who police said confessed to sexually assaulting then murdering Elizabeth Clarice Harrison back in August has been indicted for capital murder. According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually assaulted Harrison and then murdered her to...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Police have arrested two people in connection to a house fire Monday morning. They say Ashley Anderson allegedly placed a burning laundry basket on the porch of an occupied home on East Monterey St., near South Fifth Ave. Officials said Anderson and a man who was...
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Alleged catalytic converter thieves arrested in Love County

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Sheriff’s deputies in Love County have arrested five people accused of stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said the arrests were made after a months-long investigation after thefts of the valuable automotive part skyrocketed in the area. No names have yet been...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Over a hundred warrants cleared in Denison’s amnesty program

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -More than 100 warrants were cleared in Denison’s bi-annual amnesty program. People with warrants were able to donate perishable food items to the Denison Municipal Court to reduce their fine. The City of Denison said 625 cans of food were donated to the St. Luke’s food...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Ardmore mom helping others who've suffered unspeakable loss

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Cissy Blanton has been making a difference in Carter County since her 28-year old son Aaron Lavers was shot and killed at his home six years ago. "He loved helping people and it didn't matter if you knew him or not," Blanton said. "If you were his friend, you were his forever friend."
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Texoma Pkwy, US 75 construction extended

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The detour at Texoma Pkwy and US 75 will be extended into the next month, according to TxDOT. TxDOT said the extension will allow workers to install a new storm sewer and complete construction of the southbound overpass to avoid another closure in the next few months.
DENISON, TX
kswo.com

Multiple Duncan Public Schools lockdown due to nearby police pursuit

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple suspects were taken into custody after officials with Duncan Public Schools were forced to lockdown three campuses on Thursday, due to an incident in a home near Duncan Middle School. According to a Facebook message from Duncan Public schools, the lockdown began a little before...
DUNCAN, OK
KTEN.com

Freight train derails in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Several cars of a freight train derailed in downtown Denison on Wednesday morning. The cars went off the BNSF rails just south of Main Street. Work was underway to get the train back on track. No intersections were blocked and no one was hurt.
DENISON, TX
davisnewspaper.net

Davis Man Arrested for Rape in the First Degree

The juvenile victim of an alleged rape called the Davis Police Department to report her abuser. Within days, Braden Lane Barker, 32, of Davis was charged with felony first degree rape charges. Davis Police Department Detective Seth Kemper said the victim’s call came in the morning of Oct. 19. Detective...
DAVIS, OK
KXII.com

Drone helps deputies catch fugitive in Marshall County

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A drone helped deputies catch a wanted man who ran from deputies overnight in Marshall County. Sheriff Donald Yow said around 1 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop passenger Zachary Jones ran off near the intersection of Highway 70B and McDuffee Road south of Kingston. So...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Living the dream in Texoma

Long before what’s called… the “great resignation”, Maria Wilkinson did the unthinkable, she left a corporate job and returned to the simple lifestyle that shaped her. Maria is the owner of Maria’s Garden and The Guest House at Maria’s Garden” in Ardmore, Ok.
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Strong winds and storms cause power outages across Southeastern Oklahoma

Okla. (KXII) -Monday storms caused power outages across Southeastern Oklahoma, mainly in Atoka and Bryan Counties, causing some schools to cancel classes or dismiss early. Jim Coleman with Southeastern Electric Cooperative said, “we’ve had a number of weather events come thru that has had major effects on the power grid.”
BRYAN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy