KXII.com
Family remembers Sherman woman killed by truck driver high on meth
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Just four days on trial, Darwood Kellett of Irving was found guilty in the death of 23-year-old Leslie Mercado. “My heart truly sinks every time I pass by Angels of Care, I relive that scene daily and it will continue to haunt me for the rest of my life,” said Leslie’s sister, Gilda Hernandez.
KTEN.com
Truck driver sentenced after deadly Sherman crash
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Gunter woman has been sentenced in connection with a deadly. A Grayson County jury found Darwood Kellett of Irving, Texas, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and methamphetamine possession. Sherman police said Kellett, 55,...
KXII.com
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash sentenced to 20 years
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury convicted the truck driver who went off Highway 75 and fatally struck a woman in the parking lot of her workplace back in January of 2021. Darwood Kellett, 55, of Irving, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault...
37-Year-Old Arcely Montemayor Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Decatur (Decatur, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Decatur on Wednesday. The crash happened on Farm Road 51 and Farm Road 455 at around 5:45 a.m.
KXII.com
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Grayson County
SADLER, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man died after a crash in Sadler Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened on FM-901 on October 23. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by 60-year-old Keith Duane Early was headed north on FM-901 when a pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Cherian Charles, of Allen, failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn onto the eastbound Frontage Road of US-82 and struck Early.
KXII.com
Sherman man arrested accused of assaulting deputy
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested, accused of assaulting a sheriff’s deputy who tried to separate him from a woman he was arguing with. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Emerson Perez resisted a deputy then assaulted him by kicking him in the chest area.
KXII.com
Man indicted for murder of Sherman woman
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man who police said confessed to sexually assaulting then murdering Elizabeth Clarice Harrison back in August has been indicted for capital murder. According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually assaulted Harrison and then murdered her to...
KXII.com
Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Police have arrested two people in connection to a house fire Monday morning. They say Ashley Anderson allegedly placed a burning laundry basket on the porch of an occupied home on East Monterey St., near South Fifth Ave. Officials said Anderson and a man who was...
KXII.com
Civilian sting operation leads to two arrests for solicitation of a minor
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two men in Carter County were arrested in separate instances this October for messaging young teenagers online, trying to meet up with them to have sex. But in both cases, the teens weren’t real- they were part of a sting operation set up by an online...
KXII.com
Alleged catalytic converter thieves arrested in Love County
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Sheriff’s deputies in Love County have arrested five people accused of stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said the arrests were made after a months-long investigation after thefts of the valuable automotive part skyrocketed in the area. No names have yet been...
KXII.com
Over a hundred warrants cleared in Denison’s amnesty program
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -More than 100 warrants were cleared in Denison’s bi-annual amnesty program. People with warrants were able to donate perishable food items to the Denison Municipal Court to reduce their fine. The City of Denison said 625 cans of food were donated to the St. Luke’s food...
KTEN.com
Ardmore mom helping others who've suffered unspeakable loss
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Cissy Blanton has been making a difference in Carter County since her 28-year old son Aaron Lavers was shot and killed at his home six years ago. "He loved helping people and it didn't matter if you knew him or not," Blanton said. "If you were his friend, you were his forever friend."
KXII.com
Texoma Pkwy, US 75 construction extended
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The detour at Texoma Pkwy and US 75 will be extended into the next month, according to TxDOT. TxDOT said the extension will allow workers to install a new storm sewer and complete construction of the southbound overpass to avoid another closure in the next few months.
kswo.com
Multiple Duncan Public Schools lockdown due to nearby police pursuit
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple suspects were taken into custody after officials with Duncan Public Schools were forced to lockdown three campuses on Thursday, due to an incident in a home near Duncan Middle School. According to a Facebook message from Duncan Public schools, the lockdown began a little before...
KTEN.com
Freight train derails in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Several cars of a freight train derailed in downtown Denison on Wednesday morning. The cars went off the BNSF rails just south of Main Street. Work was underway to get the train back on track. No intersections were blocked and no one was hurt.
davisnewspaper.net
Davis Man Arrested for Rape in the First Degree
The juvenile victim of an alleged rape called the Davis Police Department to report her abuser. Within days, Braden Lane Barker, 32, of Davis was charged with felony first degree rape charges. Davis Police Department Detective Seth Kemper said the victim’s call came in the morning of Oct. 19. Detective...
vanalstyneleader.com
Yard of the Month: Twin Houses of Van Alstyne belonged to the Cannon Sisters
Two interesting homes in Van Alstyne are at the south end of Preston Street where it meets Umphress Street. In 1903 this was a vast field. However, by May of 1904, John Umphress had moved into his new house with his wife, Eula Cannon Umphress. He was also constructing a barn.
KXII.com
Drone helps deputies catch fugitive in Marshall County
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A drone helped deputies catch a wanted man who ran from deputies overnight in Marshall County. Sheriff Donald Yow said around 1 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop passenger Zachary Jones ran off near the intersection of Highway 70B and McDuffee Road south of Kingston. So...
KXII.com
Living the dream in Texoma
Long before what’s called… the “great resignation”, Maria Wilkinson did the unthinkable, she left a corporate job and returned to the simple lifestyle that shaped her. Maria is the owner of Maria’s Garden and The Guest House at Maria’s Garden” in Ardmore, Ok.
KXII.com
Strong winds and storms cause power outages across Southeastern Oklahoma
Okla. (KXII) -Monday storms caused power outages across Southeastern Oklahoma, mainly in Atoka and Bryan Counties, causing some schools to cancel classes or dismiss early. Jim Coleman with Southeastern Electric Cooperative said, “we’ve had a number of weather events come thru that has had major effects on the power grid.”
